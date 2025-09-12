North Texas SC’s James Bulkeley named to New Zealand U20 World Cup Team

North Texas SC center back James Bulkeley has been named to the New Zealand U20 Youth National Team for the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup.

The U20 World Cup is scheduled for September 27th and October 19th, so depending on when he departs, Bulkeley will miss the final two games (Sept 27 and Oct 5) and possibly Sept 14th, plus any playoff games between the 9th and the 20th (give or take).

North Texas SC has 4 games left in the season, and with occasional center back Aaron Essel hurt, they may be a bit short-handed in the center back position.

New Zealand U20 World Cup Roster