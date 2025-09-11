Meet the FC Dallas U12s for the 2025-26 season

The FC Dallas Academy teams started training for the 2025-26 season back in early August, with the season starting up in early September.

There doesn’t seem to be any major changes in the MLS Next system this year, but there have been a couple of coaching shifts in the FCD Academy.

FCD listed everyone on the rosters they gave me with their native age groups, so I will do the same here. But we know FCD was aggressive in moving players up last year, and I expect that to continue.

FC Dallas U12s – 2014s

North Head Coach: Ricardo Cavalcante

South Head Coach: Tony Falcon

A combined 2014 team made FCD history as the first team to progress out of the “Gold Division” at the 2024 Iscar Cup. They are also the youngest FCD team to win Copa Rayados.

Next season (26-27), these two teams will combine into a single U13 side.

As usual, this far down the age groups, no Buzz List.

FC Dallas U12 North Roster for 2025-26

This roster is official from FC Dallas. Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change! Frequently.

No. Name Pos. Notes 40 Leo Blackburn 42 Joah Munoz CB/RB 45 Thiago Diaz 46 Anirudh Nair 47 Colt Desai Has Played up with 2013s 48 Enzo Berrizbeitia (Berrizbeitia Russo) 50 Jude Elizondo 51 Mateo Mettlen 58 Eli Latham Has Played up with 2013s 88 Luke Quill Eric Quill’s son. 41 Mathieu Burciaga “Xavi.” Son of For MLS player and current McKinney Chupacabras coach José Burciaga Jr? 43 Trent McIver New for 25-26 67 Thiago Rodriguez Was South at U11 44 Igor Andrew New for 25-26 83 Eli Escobedo New for 25-26 84 Marco Coriano New 25-26. Brother of FCD 2011 Miguel Coriano? (Coriano-Alvarez) 85 Isaac Alvarez New for 25-26

FC Dallas U12 South Roster for 2025-26

