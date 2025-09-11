Categories FC Dallas, FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

Meet the FC Dallas U12s for the 2025-26 season

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Meet the FC Dallas U12s for the 2025-26 season

The FC Dallas Academy teams started training for the 2025-26 season back in early August, with the season starting up in early September.

There doesn’t seem to be any major changes in the MLS Next system this year, but there have been a couple of coaching shifts in the FCD Academy.

FCD listed everyone on the rosters they gave me with their native age groups, so I will do the same here. But we know FCD was aggressive in moving players up last year, and I expect that to continue.

FC Dallas U12s – 2014s

North Head Coach: Ricardo Cavalcante

South Head Coach: Tony Falcon

A combined 2014 team made FCD history as the first team to progress out of the “Gold Division” at the 2024 Iscar Cup. They are also the youngest FCD team to win Copa Rayados.

Next season (26-27), these two teams will combine into a single U13 side.

As usual, this far down the age groups, no Buzz List.

FC Dallas U12 North Roster for 2025-26

This roster is official from FC Dallas. Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change! Frequently.

No.NamePos.Notes
40Leo Blackburn
42Joah MunozCB/RB
45Thiago Diaz
46Anirudh Nair
47Colt DesaiHas Played up with 2013s
48Enzo Berrizbeitia(Berrizbeitia Russo)
50Jude Elizondo
51Mateo Mettlen
58Eli LathamHas Played up with 2013s
88Luke QuillEric Quill’s son.
41Mathieu Burciaga“Xavi.” Son of For MLS player and current McKinney Chupacabras coach José Burciaga Jr?
43Trent McIverNew for 25-26
67Thiago RodriguezWas South at U11
44Igor AndrewNew for 25-26
83Eli EscobedoNew for 25-26
84Marco CorianoNew 25-26. Brother of FCD 2011 Miguel Coriano? (Coriano-Alvarez)
85Isaac AlvarezNew for 25-26

FC Dallas U12 South Roster for 2025-26

This roster is official from FC Dallas. Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change! Frequently.

No.NamePos.Notes
49Rosendo EscobedoNew for 25-26
52Major Mendez Smith
63Giovanni Juarez
64Victor Munoz
65Lawik Joundi
71Aaron Ramirez RiveraTwins?
72Sebastian GarciaNew for 25-26
73Harold Ramirez RiveraTwins?
75Santiago Escárzaga
76Ryan Brown
77Endrick ClaiborneWas FCD North at U11
81Emmit BriceNew for 25-26
82Zaiden MezaGNew for 25-26

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *