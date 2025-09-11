Texoma FC signs Lukas Cristales to the club’s 1st Academy contract

Texoma FC has signed Lukas Cristales as the club’s first-ever academy signing. Cristales joined the Texoma FC Youth Academy in the Summer of this year, joining the U-19 team. His

“It’s an honor to be the first academy signing,” said Cristales. “I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’m motivated to keep working hard to represent the club and community.

“It’s great to have Lukas as our first official academy signing,” said Coach Forbes. “Playing under Coach Tristan in our U19s, has put him in the position where he can thrive, and because of that and the performances he has put in, we invited him to train with the first team, where he continued to excel.”

Cristales,17, started his soccer career at the age of 4. After 7 years playing with City Futsal in Dallas, where he represented the United States Youth Futsal National Team, Cristales played for Solar SC before joining FC Dallas 08 ECNL for the 2023 edition of the Dallas Cup.

“We are excited to be able to announce Lukas as our first academy signing,” said Coach Clarvis, Texoma FC Youth Academy Director and assistant coach. “This is a special moment for everyone involved in the academy. We set out to build an academy with a true, complete pathway to professional soccer, and Lukas is our first example of that.”

Los Pájaros have clearly put an emphasis on their academy, which is commendable for a club still getting its footing.

“Luka’s signing marks a clear statement of intent that at Texoma FC, there is a clear and valued pathway to the senior team, and if you show the right work ethic, desire, and attitude, opportunities will come your way,” said Coach Forbes.