Meet the FC Dallas U13s for the 2025-26 season

The FC Dallas Academy teams started training for the 2025-26 season back in early August, with the season starting up in early September. For these U16s – the second year of emphasis in MLS Next after U18 – they kick off on the 13th against Austin FC.

There doesn’t seem to be any major changes in the MLS Next system this year, but there have been a couple of coaching shifts in the FCD Academy.

FCD listed everyone on the rosters they gave me with their native age groups, so I will do the same here. But we know FCD was aggressive in moving players up last year, and I expect that to continue.

FC Dallas U13s – 2013s

Head Coach: Phil Gomez

U13 is when U12 North and U12 South merge, so a large chunk of kids are sent down to ECNL or start looking for other clubs.

Again, no Buzz List, never seen them. Positions are word of mouth or google.

FC Dallas U13 Roster for 2025-26

This roster is official from FC Dallas. Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change! Frequently.

I believe the bulk of these kids are the Class of 2030. Amazing.

No.NamePos.Notes
29Davis FolkRBDavis and Gage are twin sons of NFL kicker Nick Folk. FCD North U12.
34Caleb Vargas GKBrother of FCD Academy product Nayrobi Vargas. FCD North U12. (Vargas-Valerio)
37Chosen WilliamsFFCD North U12.
53Sean JohnNew for 25-26 from Solar SC.
54Angel GarciaMFCD North U12.
55Enzo OrozcoMFCD North U12.
56Zain AbdelMNew for 25-26 from NY Red Bull Academy.
57Parker TyrochMFCD North U12.
59Steven VelazquezFYounger brother of Francisco Velasquez, FCDY ECNL U16. FCD North U12.
60Gage FolkRBDavis and Gage are twin sons of NFL kicker Nick Folk. FCD North U12.
61Vincent RodriguezLBFCD North U12.
62Ryder QuallsFNew for 25-26 from IRST Academy.
64Andres Guillen-LopezLB/CBYounger brother of Christian FCD ’10. FCD North U12.
65Isaac AguirreCBFCD North U12.
66Oscar PiedraMFCD South U12
67Damien CalderonCB/WFCD North U12.
68Francisco VazquezCBFCD South U12
70Nathan FugateGKFCD North U12.
72Hector BelloCBFCD North U12.
79Creed HickeyFFCD South U12
96Carson HarrellRBFCD South U12
FC Dallas U12 North in 2025. (Courtesy RK Williams Media)
