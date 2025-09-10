Meet the FC Dallas U13s for the 2025-26 season

The FC Dallas Academy teams started training for the 2025-26 season back in early August, with the season starting up in early September. For these U16s – the second year of emphasis in MLS Next after U18 – they kick off on the 13th against Austin FC.

There doesn’t seem to be any major changes in the MLS Next system this year, but there have been a couple of coaching shifts in the FCD Academy.

FCD listed everyone on the rosters they gave me with their native age groups, so I will do the same here. But we know FCD was aggressive in moving players up last year, and I expect that to continue.

You can meet the U18s here.

And the U17s here.

The U16s are also up,

as are the U15s.

The U14s are here.

FC Dallas U13s – 2013s

Head Coach: Phil Gomez

U13 is when U12 North and U12 South merge, so a large chunk of kids are sent down to ECNL or start looking for other clubs.

Again, no Buzz List, never seen them. Positions are word of mouth or google.

FC Dallas U13 Roster for 2025-26

This roster is official from FC Dallas. Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change! Frequently.

I believe the bulk of these kids are the Class of 2030. Amazing.

No. Name Pos. Notes 29 Davis Folk RB Davis and Gage are twin sons of NFL kicker Nick Folk. FCD North U12. 34 Caleb Vargas GK Brother of FCD Academy product Nayrobi Vargas. FCD North U12. (Vargas-Valerio) 37 Chosen Williams F FCD North U12. 53 Sean John New for 25-26 from Solar SC. 54 Angel Garcia M FCD North U12. 55 Enzo Orozco M FCD North U12. 56 Zain Abdel M New for 25-26 from NY Red Bull Academy. 57 Parker Tyroch M FCD North U12. 59 Steven Velazquez F Younger brother of Francisco Velasquez, FCDY ECNL U16. FCD North U12. 60 Gage Folk RB Davis and Gage are twin sons of NFL kicker Nick Folk. FCD North U12. 61 Vincent Rodriguez LB FCD North U12. 62 Ryder Qualls F New for 25-26 from IRST Academy. 64 Andres Guillen-Lopez LB/CB Younger brother of Christian FCD ’10. FCD North U12. 65 Isaac Aguirre CB FCD North U12. 66 Oscar Piedra M FCD South U12 67 Damien Calderon CB/W FCD North U12. 68 Francisco Vazquez CB FCD South U12 70 Nathan Fugate GK FCD North U12. 72 Hector Bello CB FCD North U12. 79 Creed Hickey F FCD South U12 96 Carson Harrell RB FCD South U12