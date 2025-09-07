Meet the FC Dallas U17s for the 2025-26 season

The FC Dallas Academy teams started training for the 2025-26 season back in early August, with the season starting up this weekend and next, depending on the age group. For these U17s, they kicked off on Saturday (Sept 6) vs Houston Rangers (2-2 tie).

There doesn’t seem to be any major changes in the MLS Next system this year, but there have been a couple of coaching shifts in the FCD Academy.

FCD listed everyone on the rosters they gave me with their native age groups, so I will do the same here. But we know FCD was aggressive in moving players up last year, and I expect that to continue.\

FC Dallas U17s – 2009s

Head Coach: Chuy Vera

The 2009s are quite talented. I expect there to be multiple signings from this group over the next year or so. There has already been one, Sam Sedeh, although he mostly plays with the U18s (even as a U16 last year) and just got his first NTSC minutes.

There are no new players joining this group for 2025-26. That’s telling.

The Buzz List

Here are some dudes in this group that I find intriguing. (In alphabetical order) This group is quite good; it was honestly hard to pick just 5. Several of them are on my most recent Academy signing list.

Steel Cook – A US U15/U16. Made the youngest North Texas SC debut in club history. Nominally a 10 but can false-9 or wing. He was named to the MLS GA Cup Rising XI. 2025 MLS Next All-Star.

Jordyn Eason – The 2nd most dangerous attacking force on this team and – depending on who you ask – maybe the best prospect. A dynamic striker/winger. He’s an absolute handful. US and Mexico U16. Just got his first NTSC bench, but wasn’t subbed in.

Liam Vejrostek – A top-tier pro prospect who plays mostly CB and LB. He can also 6. He played with the U18s starting last January (while he was a U16), and I expect the same this year. US U16/U17. Is an NTSC debut far away?

Ninor Olu – A left back or center back with tremendous physical qualities. He’s played up a fair bit in the last year. Came out of ECNL, so only one season so far in the everyday Academy environment. I’m intrigued by the upside.

Christian Wygant – A versatile player who FCD shifts all over depending on need. I think his pro spot is at RB, but he can 6 or CB. Has had first-team invites (went head-to-head vs Velasco i a scrimmage) and plays up some in the Academy. US U17.

FC Dallas U17 Roster for 2025-26

This roster was obtained from FC Dallas and should be locked in. But you never know, FCD could change the assignments at the last minute.

These kids are all 2009s. And yes, they have 4 keepers. Last year it was 5.