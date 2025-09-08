Meet the FC Dallas U16s for the 2025-26 season

The FC Dallas Academy teams started training for the 2025-26 season back in early August, with the season starting up in early September. For these U16s – the second year of emphasis in MLS Next after U18 – they kick off on the 13th against Austin FC.

There doesn’t seem to be any major changes in the MLS Next system this year, but there have been a couple of coaching shifts in the FCD Academy.

FCD listed everyone on the rosters they gave me with their native age groups, so I will do the same here. But we know FCD was aggressive in moving players up last year, and I expect that to continue.

You can meet the U18s here. And the U17s here.

FC Dallas U16s – 2010s

Head Coach: Toto Schmugge

The U16s are two-time Dallas Cup Champions at U13 in 2023 and U15 in 2025. This is a talented group on the top end. But they could use some middle and depth; perhaps that’s why we see five new players.

The Buzz List

Here are some players I find interesting in this group. (In alphabetical order)

Xavier Gomez – An above-average 9/W that plays well in combination and works his tail off. Shows up big in big games. Mexico U15.

Christian Guillén-Lopez – Has the physical qualities and profile for the pro game. Lanky height (about 6’2″ already?) and moves well. Good passing vision, feet, and defense. US U15.

Tamba Hallie II – A dynamic attacker with a complete game, a game-changer. The highest ceiling in this group for me. Pace and skill create havoc.

Justus Jones – He’s tiny, but he’s a vocal leader and dynamic left back. Dribbles, combines, and overlaps out of the back with tenacious intensity. Can be overmatched by size/power. US U15.

Alex Soria – A Terrific all-around mid. Good range, feet, and above-average passing. Box-to-box quality.

FC Dallas U16 Roster for 2025-26

This roster is official from FC Dallas. Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change! Frequently.

Five new additions for 2025-26 for an already quality group.

No. Name Pos. Notes 0 Knox Stover G Joined from Solar SC for 24-25. Respect for the “0” keeper jersey. Jeff Cassar would be proud. 6 Christian Guillén-Lopez CB US U15. Has the game and profile. 14 Johan Padilla Canales CM Came up in 23-24 from ECNL Red 10. 20 Wallace Smith LB joined FCD for 2024-25 from Solar SC. “Wally.” 22 Alex Soria CM Multiple National US ID camps. Box to box 8. 24 Dariel Orta CM Mexico U15. 26 “Tito” Salas G A.k.a. Eduardo Salas. 27 Patrick Arne CB With FCD since at least U12. The CB I’ve seen the most next to CGL. 30 Titus Watson D New for 25-26 from Charlotte Independence. 31 Alvin Tabe F New 25-26 from Avanti SA. From Little Elm. 32 Justus Jones LB Captain. US U15. 33 Seif Awad CB Joined FCD for 23-24 from Solar SC. 34 Xavier Gomez F Mexico U15. Tenacious battler, big game player. 35 Eli West F New for 25-26 from BVB International. 36 Robert Melvin RB New for 25-26 from AC River (San Antonio). 37 Elijah Tayengo M/D New for 25-26, up from FCDY ECNL Red. 38 Angel Monsivais 9 Came up in 23-24 from ECNL Red 10. Sometimes. (Monsivais-Leos) 40 Nathan Ochoa M Joined mid-’24-’25 season from Dallas Hornets. 41 Neil Akem RB Younger brother of FCD Academy product (and GAM) Phil Akem. 42 Tamba Hallie II W Slashing winger. Game changer. 53 Brennen McDonald M With FCD since at least U12. 57 Angelo Caiafa 9 Came up in 23-24 from ECNL Red 10. (Caiafa-Barrios)