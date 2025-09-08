Meet the FC Dallas U16s for the 2025-26 season

The FC Dallas Academy teams started training for the 2025-26 season back in early August, with the season starting up in early September. For these U16s – the second year of emphasis in MLS Next after U18 – they kick off on the 13th against Austin FC.
There doesn’t seem to be any major changes in the MLS Next system this year, but there have been a couple of coaching shifts in the FCD Academy.
FCD listed everyone on the rosters they gave me with their native age groups, so I will do the same here. But we know FCD was aggressive in moving players up last year, and I expect that to continue.
You can meet the U18s here. And the U17s here.
FC Dallas U16s – 2010s
Head Coach: Toto Schmugge
The U16s are two-time Dallas Cup Champions at U13 in 2023 and U15 in 2025. This is a talented group on the top end. But they could use some middle and depth; perhaps that’s why we see five new players.
The Buzz List
Here are some players I find interesting in this group. (In alphabetical order)
Xavier Gomez – An above-average 9/W that plays well in combination and works his tail off. Shows up big in big games. Mexico U15.
Christian Guillén-Lopez – Has the physical qualities and profile for the pro game. Lanky height (about 6’2″ already?) and moves well. Good passing vision, feet, and defense. US U15.
Tamba Hallie II – A dynamic attacker with a complete game, a game-changer. The highest ceiling in this group for me. Pace and skill create havoc.
Justus Jones – He’s tiny, but he’s a vocal leader and dynamic left back. Dribbles, combines, and overlaps out of the back with tenacious intensity. Can be overmatched by size/power. US U15.
Alex Soria – A Terrific all-around mid. Good range, feet, and above-average passing. Box-to-box quality.
FC Dallas U16 Roster for 2025-26
This roster is official from FC Dallas. Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change! Frequently.
Five new additions for 2025-26 for an already quality group.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Notes
|0
|Knox Stover
|G
|Joined from Solar SC for 24-25. Respect for the “0” keeper jersey. Jeff Cassar would be proud.
|6
|Christian Guillén-Lopez
|CB
|US U15. Has the game and profile.
|14
|Johan Padilla Canales
|CM
|Came up in 23-24 from ECNL Red 10.
|20
|Wallace Smith
|LB
|joined FCD for 2024-25 from Solar SC. “Wally.”
|22
|Alex Soria
|CM
|Multiple National US ID camps. Box to box 8.
|24
|Dariel Orta
|CM
|Mexico U15.
|26
|“Tito” Salas
|G
|A.k.a. Eduardo Salas.
|27
|Patrick Arne
|CB
|With FCD since at least U12. The CB I’ve seen the most next to CGL.
|30
|Titus Watson
|D
|New for 25-26 from Charlotte Independence.
|31
|Alvin Tabe
|F
|New 25-26 from Avanti SA. From Little Elm.
|32
|Justus Jones
|LB
|Captain. US U15.
|33
|Seif Awad
|CB
|Joined FCD for 23-24 from Solar SC.
|34
|Xavier Gomez
|F
|Mexico U15. Tenacious battler, big game player.
|35
|Eli West
|F
|New for 25-26 from BVB International.
|36
|Robert Melvin
|RB
|New for 25-26 from AC River (San Antonio).
|37
|Elijah Tayengo
|M/D
|New for 25-26, up from FCDY ECNL Red.
|38
|Angel Monsivais
|9
|Came up in 23-24 from ECNL Red 10. Sometimes. (Monsivais-Leos)
|40
|Nathan Ochoa
|M
|Joined mid-’24-’25 season from Dallas Hornets.
|41
|Neil Akem
|RB
|Younger brother of FCD Academy product (and GAM) Phil Akem.
|42
|Tamba Hallie II
|W
|Slashing winger. Game changer.
|53
|Brennen McDonald
|M
|With FCD since at least U12.
|57
|Angelo Caiafa
|9
|Came up in 23-24 from ECNL Red 10. (Caiafa-Barrios)