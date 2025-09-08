Categories FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

Meet the FC Dallas U16s for the 2025-26 season

The FC Dallas Academy teams started training for the 2025-26 season back in early August, with the season starting up in early September. For these U16s – the second year of emphasis in MLS Next after U18 – they kick off on the 13th against Austin FC.

There doesn’t seem to be any major changes in the MLS Next system this year, but there have been a couple of coaching shifts in the FCD Academy.

FCD listed everyone on the rosters they gave me with their native age groups, so I will do the same here. But we know FCD was aggressive in moving players up last year, and I expect that to continue.

FC Dallas U16s – 2010s

Head Coach: Toto Schmugge

The U16s are two-time Dallas Cup Champions at U13 in 2023 and U15 in 2025. This is a talented group on the top end. But they could use some middle and depth; perhaps that’s why we see five new players.

The Buzz List

Here are some players I find interesting in this group. (In alphabetical order)

Xavier Gomez – An above-average 9/W that plays well in combination and works his tail off. Shows up big in big games. Mexico U15.

Christian Guillén-Lopez – Has the physical qualities and profile for the pro game. Lanky height (about 6’2″ already?) and moves well. Good passing vision, feet, and defense. US U15.

Tamba Hallie II – A dynamic attacker with a complete game, a game-changer. The highest ceiling in this group for me. Pace and skill create havoc.

Justus Jones – He’s tiny, but he’s a vocal leader and dynamic left back. Dribbles, combines, and overlaps out of the back with tenacious intensity. Can be overmatched by size/power. US U15.

Alex Soria – A Terrific all-around mid. Good range, feet, and above-average passing. Box-to-box quality.

FC Dallas U16 Roster for 2025-26

This roster is official from FC Dallas. Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change! Frequently.

Five new additions for 2025-26 for an already quality group.

No.NamePos.Notes
0Knox StoverGJoined from Solar SC for 24-25. Respect for the “0” keeper jersey. Jeff Cassar would be proud.
6Christian Guillén-LopezCBUS U15. Has the game and profile.
14Johan Padilla CanalesCMCame up in 23-24 from ECNL Red 10.
20Wallace SmithLBjoined FCD for 2024-25 from Solar SC. “Wally.”
22Alex SoriaCMMultiple National US ID camps. Box to box 8.
24Dariel OrtaCMMexico U15.
26“Tito” SalasGA.k.a. Eduardo Salas.
27Patrick ArneCBWith FCD since at least U12. The CB I’ve seen the most next to CGL.
30Titus WatsonDNew for 25-26 from Charlotte Independence.
31Alvin TabeFNew 25-26 from Avanti SA. From Little Elm.
32Justus JonesLBCaptain. US U15.
33Seif AwadCBJoined FCD for 23-24 from Solar SC.
34Xavier GomezFMexico U15. Tenacious battler, big game player.
35Eli WestFNew for 25-26 from BVB International.
36Robert MelvinRBNew for 25-26 from AC River (San Antonio).
37Elijah TayengoM/DNew for 25-26, up from FCDY ECNL Red.
38Angel Monsivais9Came up in 23-24 from ECNL Red 10. Sometimes(Monsivais-Leos)
40Nathan OchoaMJoined mid-’24-’25 season from Dallas Hornets.
41Neil AkemRBYounger brother of FCD Academy product (and GAM) Phil Akem.
42Tamba Hallie IIWSlashing winger. Game changer.
53Brennen McDonaldM With FCD since at least U12.
57Angelo Caiafa9Came up in 23-24 from ECNL Red 10. (Caiafa-Barrios)
The FC Dallas 2010s win the 2025 Dallas Cup U15s. (Courtesy FC Dallas Youth)
