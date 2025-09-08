Jacob Jackson voted MLS Player of Matchday 32, ties FCD’s single-game saves record

FC Dallas goalkeeper Jacob Jackson was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Matchday for Matchday 32 of the 2025 MLS season. His save total was also revised by MLS to 12, thus tying the FC Dallas franchise single-game saves record (Mark Dodd 9/19/98 at KC).

Only Matt Napoleon (12 for Miami Fusion on August 23, 1998, also vs KC) has produced 12 saves in their first appearance with a team.

Jackson is the fifth FC Dallas goalkeeper to receive Player of the Matchday and the second goalkeeper to win this honor this season in Major League Soccer.

Jacob Jackson (Matchday 32 in 2025)

Jeff Cassar (Matchday 15 in 2004)

D.J. Countess (Matchday 28 in 2003)

Matt Jordan (Matchday 5 in 1999)

Mark Dodd (Matchday 11 in 1996)

The 14 combined saves by Michael Collodi (2) and Jackson are the most ever in a game by FC Dallas.

By the way (stat courtesy FC Dallas), this is the fourth time in MLS history that a team has had two games against a single opponent in which a goalie was given a red card:

FC Dallas vs. St. Louis CITY SC: Maarten Paes (08/30/23), Michael Collodi (09/06/25)

Chivas USA vs Houston Dynamo: Dan Kennedy (10/25/08), Tim Melia (05/03/14)

Sporting Kansas City vs Chicago Fire: Tony Meola (08/14/02), Jimmy Nielsen (06/09/11)

New England Revolution vs Colorado Rapids: Aidan Heaney (05/25/96), Matt Reis (08/17/05)