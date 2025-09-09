Meet the FC Dallas U15s for the 2025-26 season

The FC Dallas Academy teams started training for the 2025-26 season back in early August, with the season starting up in early September.

There doesn’t seem to be any major changes in the MLS Next system this year, but there have been a couple of coaching shifts in the FCD Academy.

FCD listed everyone on the rosters they gave me with their native age groups, so I will do the same here. But we know FCD was aggressive in moving players up last year, and I expect that to continue.

You can meet the U18s here. The U17s are here, and the U16s are here.

FC Dallas U15s – 2011s

Head Coach: Scott James

This group won the Dallas Cup in 2023 as U12s.

The 15s suffered a couple of personnel losses this summer, but have added three players to fill the gaps.

The Buzz’s List

I’ve watched this team a couple of times, and each time they blew out a weak opponent. So I have no idea if any of the defenders can play. Therefore, my Buzz List is a bit limited at this stage to a couple of offensive guys I like.

I do have some players on my watch list that have been recommended to me, but I don’t want to mention them till I see more of them myself.

Benji Flowers – Dangerous attacker, special player. Athletic and skilled. Looking forward to seeing where he takes this thing.

Sam Onsarigo – Rangy 8, a bit raw but has potential to be an impactful game-controlling 8.

Lenon Luccin – He’s an 8 and very technical like his older brother, but more engaged and active. Very nice looking player.

FC Dallas U15 Roster for 2025-26

This roster is official from FC Dallas. Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change. Frequently.

My notes are starting to get a little thinner as the teams get younger.