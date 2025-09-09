Former MLS standout Kyle Martino joins Atlético Dallas Ownership Group

Atlético Dallas has announced the addition of Kyle Martino as a new ownership partner. Martino is a former U.S. men’s national team and MLS midfielder who has become involved in broadcasting and soccer innovation since retiring from playing.

“Joining the ownership group of Atlético is way more than a name joining a club, it’s about two missions joining forces to ensure Dallas’ place at the epicenter of football culture in the U.S. Matt and Sam are the type of leaders capable of creating movements,” said Martino. “Our visions for the future of football are aligned, and so I’m honored to be part of this incredible project. I promise to bring everything I can to ensure Atlético’s lasting impact on the community it aims to serve.”

After an outstanding playing career with Columbus Crew and LA Galaxy, Martino became a soccer broadcaster with NBC Sports and other networks before shifting his focus to community and grassroots growth of the game.

Martino leads Street FC, a street-soccer pickup platform, and the Over Under Initiative, which converts urban basketball courts into multi-sport spaces. Both programs attempt to make soccer more accessible in underserved communities in the US.

“Partnering with Kyle Martino and Street FC reinforces our commitment to growing the game at the grassroots level,” said Sam Morton, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Atlético Dallas. “Kyle’s dedication to making soccer more accessible and culturally relevant aligns perfectly with our vision. Together, we aim to activate underutilized urban spaces and bring more playable surfaces to communities across North Texas.”

Martino also co-founded the American Football Company (AFCo) and serves as Chief Business Officer. According to the PR materials, AFCo “operates as a parent company and business development engine for soccer enterprises, offering strategic consulting, creative services, and venture advisory to expand the sport’s cultural and commercial presence in the U.S.”

Atlético Dallas says they will work closely with Martino and AFCo to “deepen grassroots engagement and strengthen North Texas’ place in the growing U.S. soccer landscape.”