Meet the FC Dallas U14s for the 2025-26 season

The FC Dallas Academy teams started training for the 2025-26 season back in early August, with the season starting up in early September.

There doesn’t seem to be any major changes in the MLS Next system this year, but there have been a couple of coaching shifts in the FCD Academy.

FCD listed everyone on the rosters they gave me with their native age groups, so I will do the same here. But we know FCD was aggressive in moving players up last year, and I expect that to continue.

FC Dallas U14s – 2012s

Head Coach: Adam Wells

This group won the 2025 Dallas Cup U13s and the 2023 Copa Rayados Internacional Super Group.

A surprising five new names on a roster that’s won a couple of trophies already.

I have not seen them play, so there is no Buzz list. (My self-imposed limit of not watching teams until U14 at the Dallas Cup). Positions are mostly via word of mouth.

FC Dallas U14 Roster for 2025-26

This roster is official from FC Dallas. 

Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change! 

No.NamePos.Notes.
17Elliott SmithLBFrom Solar SC Pre-U12. Younger brother of 2010 Wallace Smith.
30Stephen ShevkunovGUp for 2024-25 from FCDY NTX Blue.
31Angello Pastran CM
32Kimani BrunoWJoined in 2024-25 from Lamorinda 11 Orange (CA).
33Evan BoyetteCB 
35Luis VillalvazoCBNew for 25-26 from Cal Odyssey ECNL. Played in ’25 Dallas Cup as a guest player.
36Carlos MataG
37Ricardo ReyesCM(Reyes-Navarro)
39Jose Gil Flores
40Thiago Sevillano 9 
41Jaxon JimenezOBNew for 25-26 from Solar SC.
42Amari JohnsonWJoined in 2023-24 from Pre-ECNL Solar Blue.
43Diego BaylonMNew for 25-26 from DKSC ECNL. Played in ’25 Dallas Cup as a guest player.
44Cyrus BrownMUp for 25-26 from FCDY ECNL 12 Red.
47Lorenzo HernandezW 
48Lincoln ClarkCM 
49Jeronimo AtehurtueLBFrom FCD South. (Atehurtue-Restrepo)
51Mateo ArriagaAM 
52Andrew TriguerosCBFrom FCD South.
75Danny VillatoroNew for 25-26 from Dallas Hornets. Played in ’25 Dallas Cup as a guest player.
90Nicolas KhadunouCBJoined in late 2023-24 from Pre-ECNL Solar Blue.
FC Dallas 2012s win Dallas Cup U13s in 2025. (Courtesy Dallas Cup)
