Meet the FC Dallas U14s for the 2025-26 season

The FC Dallas Academy teams started training for the 2025-26 season back in early August, with the season starting up in early September.

There doesn’t seem to be any major changes in the MLS Next system this year, but there have been a couple of coaching shifts in the FCD Academy.

FCD listed everyone on the rosters they gave me with their native age groups, so I will do the same here. But we know FCD was aggressive in moving players up last year, and I expect that to continue.

You can meet the U18s here. And the U17s here. The U16s are also up, as are the U15s.

FC Dallas U14s – 2012s

Head Coach: Adam Wells

This group won the 2025 Dallas Cup U13s and the 2023 Copa Rayados Internacional Super Group.

A surprising five new names on a roster that’s won a couple of trophies already.

I have not seen them play, so there is no Buzz list. (My self-imposed limit of not watching teams until U14 at the Dallas Cup). Positions are mostly via word of mouth.

FC Dallas U14 Roster for 2025-26

This roster is official from FC Dallas.

Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change!

No. Name Pos. Notes. 17 Elliott Smith LB From Solar SC Pre-U12. Younger brother of 2010 Wallace Smith. 30 Stephen Shevkunov G Up for 2024-25 from FCDY NTX Blue. 31 Angello Pastran CM 32 Kimani Bruno W Joined in 2024-25 from Lamorinda 11 Orange (CA). 33 Evan Boyette CB 35 Luis Villalvazo CB New for 25-26 from Cal Odyssey ECNL. Played in ’25 Dallas Cup as a guest player. 36 Carlos Mata G 37 Ricardo Reyes CM (Reyes-Navarro) 39 Jose Gil Flores 40 Thiago Sevillano 9 41 Jaxon Jimenez OB New for 25-26 from Solar SC. 42 Amari Johnson W Joined in 2023-24 from Pre-ECNL Solar Blue. 43 Diego Baylon M New for 25-26 from DKSC ECNL. Played in ’25 Dallas Cup as a guest player. 44 Cyrus Brown M Up for 25-26 from FCDY ECNL 12 Red. 47 Lorenzo Hernandez W 48 Lincoln Clark CM 49 Jeronimo Atehurtue LB From FCD South. (Atehurtue-Restrepo) 51 Mateo Arriaga AM 52 Andrew Trigueros CB From FCD South. 75 Danny Villatoro New for 25-26 from Dallas Hornets. Played in ’25 Dallas Cup as a guest player. 90 Nicolas Khadunou CB Joined in late 2023-24 from Pre-ECNL Solar Blue.