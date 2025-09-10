Soria, Flowers, and Jaimes-Martinez called into combined U15 & U16 USYNT camp

The rosters have been announced for an upcoming U-16 and U-15 Boys’ National Team domestic training camps to take place from September 12th to the 19th at McCurry Park in Fayetteville, Georgia. Three FC Dallas Academy players have been named to the rosters: U16 Alex Soria, U15 David Jaimes Martinez, and U15 Benji Flowers.

Alex Soira is a box-to-box midfielder with work rate and ball skill. David Jaimes Martinez is a goalkeeper with quite the size, even at 14 (6’3″), and Benji Flower is a dangerous, dynamic attacking forward.

The U16s will be led by new head coach Paul Simpson and the U15s by head coach Ross Brady.

The U16s are beginning the process toward qualification for the 2027 FIFA U-17 World Cup to be held in Qatar.

U16 BOYS’ NATIONAL TEAM ROSTER

The U16 roster boys are all 2010s.

GOALKEEPERS (3): Ryan Cloninger (St. Louis City; St. Louis, Mo.), Zach Crider (FC Cincinnati; Loveland, Ohio), Jackson Dale (Seattle Sounders; Mercer Island, Wash.)

DEFENDERS (8): Sam Anderson (St. Louis City; Lake St. Louis, Mo.), Oli Beabout (FC Cincinnati; Cincinnati, Ohio), Fred Bond (Atlanta United; Atlanta, Ga.), Josh Brown (Atlanta United; Snellville, Ga.), Landon Mulvenna (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.), Jaiden Paz (LA Galaxy; Manifee, Calif.), Luca Stephan (Nashville SC; Nashville, Tenn.), Chris Thompson (Philadelphia Union; Gloucester Township., N.J.)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Samuel Diaz Gallego (Philadelphia Union; Richmond, Va.), Abdoulaye Diop (Philadelphia Union; Washington, D.C.), David IIevbare (Atlanta United; Atlanta, Ga.), Eddie Niles (St. Louis City; St. Louis, Mo.), Abraham Prado (LAFC; West Covina, Calif.) Matthew Shannon (Houston Dynamo; Kingswood, Texas), Alex Soria (FC Dallas; Burleson, Texas)

FORWARDS (6): Oscar Barrios Avilez (D.C. United; Washington, D.C.), Jamil Danjaji (Columbus Crew; Columbus, Ohio), Da’vian Kimbrough (Sacramento Republic; Woodland, Calif.), Kai Martinez (Atlanta United; Miami, Fla.), Brandon Velez (New England Revolution; Concord, Mass.), Blake Wilson (St. Louis City; St. Louis, Mo.)

U-15 BOYS NATIONAL TEAM ROSTER BY POSITION (Club; Hometown):

The U15 roster boys are all 2011s.

GOALKEEPERS (3): David Jaimes Martinez (FC Dallas; Richardson, Texas), Luan Silva (Orlando City; Orlando, Fla.), Thomas White (Philadelphia Union; Atherton, Calif.)

DEFENDERS (8): Aiden Appiah (Colorado Rapids; Englewood, Colo.), Reggie Bailey (San Jose Earthquakes; Pleasanton, Calif.), Dempsey Biller (Chicago Fire; Plainfield, Ill.), Jensyn Goranson (Chicago Fire; Manteno, Ill.), Matthew Leone (LA Galaxy; Long Beach, Calif.), Jacob Mays (Pipeline SC; Baltimore, Md.), Easton Odom (Barca Residency Academy; La Mesa, Calif.), Harrison Storey (Chicago Fire; Lake Barrington, Ill.)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Immanuel Adewunmi (Columbus Crew; Ann Arbor, Mich.), Bradley Castro (New York Red Bulls; South Plainfield, N.J.), Gideon Gomez (Houston Dynamo; Houston, Texas), Chris Gonzalez (Houston Dynamo; Houston, Texas), Samuel Harris (St. Louis City; St. Charles, Mo.), Zamir Loyo Reynaga (Sporting Kansas City; Las Vegas, Nev.), Cosimo Tristani (New York City FC; Staten Island, N.Y.)