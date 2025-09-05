Meet the FC Dallas U18s for the 2025-26 season

The FC Dallas Academy teams started training for the 2025-26 season back in early August, with the season starting up over the next two weekends, depending on the age group. For these U18s, they kick off on the 13th against Austin FC.
There doesn’t seem to be any major changes in the MLS Next system this year, but there have been a couple of coaching shifts in the FCD Academy.
FCD listed everyone on the rosters they gave me with their native age groups, so I will do the same here. But we know FCD was aggressive in moving players up last year, and I expect that to continue.
FC Dallas U18s – 2008s plus late year 2007s
Head Coach: Matias Asorey
This group has had a lot of new pieces over the years, as you can see below. I’m expecting to see a fair number of 2009s play up, players like Liam Vejrostek, Ninor Olu, or Christian Wygant. The 2008 & 2009 classes will feature heavily in the next group of signings.
There are also a couple of end-of-year birthday 2007s that are class of 2026 from high school who and it looks like a couple of gap year players as well. Each team is allowed 5 of them.
There are already two 2008s and one 2009s signed to pro contracts: Isaiah Kaakoush (2008), Zach Molomo (2008), and Sam Sedeh (2009). There are also some signed 2007s who, in my notes, are Class of 2026, so they might be options to come down for big tournaments: Marlon Luccin, Leo Orejarena, and Jaidyn Contreras.
Just one new player joined this year, a goalie: Justus Musil from Dallas Hornets.
The Buzz’s List
Here are some unsigned dudes I like in this group. (In alphabetical order)
Matthew Razo – An immense engine, I love his work rate and tenacity. I like him better as a 6 than an 8. His effort leads the team.
Erik Rosales – I dig his attacking style, finding him interesting all across the front line. He creates chaos and gets on the scoresheet.
Andre Saucedo – The playmaking 10 who stirs the pot at this level. Lots of Mexico YNT call-ups. Shorter but stocky and strong on the ball.
Ougir Vega – Box-to-box mid with a great motor. Can’t wait to see what he does this year. Very intriguing player.
Gavin Vo – Another one of these excellent all-around soccer players who can play almost anywhere. Listed as a central mid (8), I think I’ve seen him at central mid, center back, and outside back. Every time I see him, I like him better.
FC Dallas U18 Roster for 2025-26
Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change. Frequently.
This group is predominantly numbered 30 and up, with mostly some leftover 2007 under 30.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Class
|Notes
|5
|Judah McCloud
|LB
|2007
|Joined in 21-22 from Chicago Fire. Class of 26.
|9
|Chris Salazar
|9
|2007
|High 9, physical and strong. Goal poacher. Joined FCD 22-23 from Solar SC. Has played for NTSC.
|21
|Aydin Pondeca
|RB
|2007
|New in 23-24. Played with City Futsal SC. Gap year? Tomas’ brother.
|26
|Jonathon Dozier
|LB
|2007
|A 22-23 addition from IMG, Committed to UCLA.
|27
|Ougir Vega
|8/10
|2008
|Joined in 23-24 from Dallas Hornets. Puerto Rico U15 & U17.
|30
|Josue Fuentes
|G
|2008
|Honduras U17/U20. Also US eligible.
|31
|Daniel Chukwu
|RW
|2007
|Joined in 22-23 from FCD Youth. Gap year.
|32
|Jonah Gibson
|RB
|2008
|Made NTX debut last season. Joined FCD in 23-24 from Dallas Texans. Also formally Solar SC.
|33
|Gavin Vo
|8
|2008
|Smart, versatile player. I’ve seen him at 8, LB, and CB.
|34
|Kevin Rodriguez
|CM
|2008
|I liked him more as a good passing CB than as a central mid.
|35
|Gio Alvarez
|CM
|2008
|Quality versatile player. I’ve seen him get used all over the field. Not sure his best spot.
|36
|Matthew Razo
|6/8
|2008
|Love the engine, will, and drive. Really dig him as a 6.
|37
|Tadesse Hart
|W
|2008
|Joined from Solar after U13s. Dynamic wing who can dribble past almost everyone.
|38
|Wyatt Easterly
|CB
|2008
|Recently converted from outside back to CB (as he grew), I’m intrigued by the shift. Formally at Solar West.
|39
|Erik Rosales
|LW
|2008
|Moved up to the Academy in 22-23 from FCD Youth Central Medina. Honduras U17.
|40
|Aiden Bernklau Wostl
|9
|2008
|Joined FCD for 23-24 from IMG Academy.
|41
|Pierre Mazzawi
|W/F
|2008
|Joined FCD for ’23-24 from Solar. Also played for City Futsal.
|42
|Pietro Moreira
|M
|2008
|Joined FCD for 23-24 from Dallas Texans. ECNL 2023 All-Conference 1st Team.
|43
|Aiden Jordan
|G
|2008
|Joined FCD for 23-24 from Solar. Get’s 1st team and NTSC training time. Trained with the USMNT.
|45
|Jaxon Meese
|W/M
|2008
|Long-time FCD Academy player since U12.
|46
|Carter Bronold
|6
|2008
|Joined FCD in 23-24 from DKSC.
|47
|Andre Saucedo
|AM
|2008
|Playmaker Mexico U15/U16/U17. Joined from Solar after U13s.
|49
|Bruno Luna
|LB/W
|2008
|Joined in 22-23 from Barza Acad.
|50
|Justus Musil
|G
|2008
|New 25-26 from Dallas Hornets.
|51
|Christian Hernandez
|CB/6
|2008
|Joined FCD for 22-23 from Dallas Texans, where he was captain when they won ECNL Champ in ’22.
|53
|Gabriel Watkins
|RB
|2008
|Joined FCD for 23-24 from Solar.