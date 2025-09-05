Categories FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

Meet the FC Dallas U18s for the 2025-26 season

by Buzz Carrick

The FC Dallas Academy teams started training for the 2025-26 season back in early August, with the season starting up over the next two weekends, depending on the age group. For these U18s, they kick off on the 13th against Austin FC.

There doesn’t seem to be any major changes in the MLS Next system this year, but there have been a couple of coaching shifts in the FCD Academy.

FCD listed everyone on the rosters they gave me with their native age groups, so I will do the same here. But we know FCD was aggressive in moving players up last year, and I expect that to continue.

FC Dallas U18s – 2008s plus late year 2007s

Head Coach: Matias Asorey

This group has had a lot of new pieces over the years, as you can see below. I’m expecting to see a fair number of 2009s play up, players like Liam Vejrostek, Ninor Olu, or Christian Wygant. The 2008 & 2009 classes will feature heavily in the next group of signings.

There are also a couple of end-of-year birthday 2007s that are class of 2026 from high school who and it looks like a couple of gap year players as well. Each team is allowed 5 of them.

There are already two 2008s and one 2009s signed to pro contracts: Isaiah Kaakoush (2008), Zach Molomo (2008), and Sam Sedeh (2009). There are also some signed 2007s who, in my notes, are Class of 2026, so they might be options to come down for big tournaments: Marlon Luccin, Leo Orejarena, and Jaidyn Contreras.

Just one new player joined this year, a goalie: Justus Musil from Dallas Hornets.

The Buzz’s List

Here are some unsigned dudes I like in this group. (In alphabetical order)

Matthew Razo – An immense engine, I love his work rate and tenacity. I like him better as a 6 than an 8. His effort leads the team.

Erik Rosales – I dig his attacking style, finding him interesting all across the front line. He creates chaos and gets on the scoresheet.

Andre Saucedo – The playmaking 10 who stirs the pot at this level. Lots of Mexico YNT call-ups. Shorter but stocky and strong on the ball.

Ougir Vega – Box-to-box mid with a great motor. Can’t wait to see what he does this year. Very intriguing player.

Gavin Vo – Another one of these excellent all-around soccer players who can play almost anywhere. Listed as a central mid (8), I think I’ve seen him at central mid, center back, and outside back. Every time I see him, I like him better.

FC Dallas U18 Roster for 2025-26

Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change. Frequently. 

This group is predominantly numbered 30 and up, with mostly some leftover 2007 under 30.

No.NamePos.ClassNotes
5Judah McCloudLB2007Joined in 21-22 from Chicago Fire. Class of 26.
9Chris Salazar92007High 9, physical and strong. Goal poacher. Joined FCD 22-23 from Solar SC. Has played for NTSC.
21Aydin PondecaRB2007New in 23-24. Played with City Futsal SC. Gap year? Tomas’ brother.
26Jonathon DozierLB2007A 22-23 addition from IMG, Committed to UCLA.
27Ougir Vega8/102008Joined in 23-24 from Dallas Hornets. Puerto Rico U15 & U17.
30Josue FuentesG2008Honduras U17/U20. Also US eligible.
31Daniel ChukwuRW2007Joined in 22-23 from FCD Youth. Gap year.
32Jonah GibsonRB2008Made NTX debut last season. Joined FCD in 23-24 from Dallas Texans. Also formally Solar SC.
33Gavin Vo82008Smart, versatile player. I’ve seen him at 8, LB, and CB.
34Kevin RodriguezCM2008I liked him more as a good passing CB than as a central mid.
35Gio AlvarezCM2008Quality versatile player. I’ve seen him get used all over the field. Not sure his best spot.
36Matthew Razo6/82008Love the engine, will, and drive. Really dig him as a 6.
37Tadesse HartW2008Joined from Solar after U13s. Dynamic wing who can dribble past almost everyone.
38Wyatt EasterlyCB2008Recently converted from outside back to CB (as he grew), I’m intrigued by the shift. Formally at Solar West.
39Erik RosalesLW2008Moved up to the Academy in 22-23 from FCD Youth Central Medina. Honduras U17.
40Aiden Bernklau Wostl92008Joined FCD for 23-24 from IMG Academy.
41Pierre MazzawiW/F2008Joined FCD for ’23-24 from Solar. Also played for City Futsal.
42Pietro MoreiraM2008Joined FCD for 23-24 from Dallas Texans. ECNL 2023 All-Conference 1st Team.
43Aiden JordanG2008Joined FCD for 23-24 from Solar. Get’s 1st team and NTSC training time. Trained with the USMNT.
45Jaxon MeeseW/M2008Long-time FCD Academy player since U12.
46Carter Bronold62008Joined FCD in 23-24 from DKSC.
47Andre SaucedoAM2008Playmaker Mexico U15/U16/U17. Joined from Solar after U13s.
49Bruno LunaLB/W2008Joined in 22-23 from Barza Acad.
50Justus MusilG2008New 25-26 from Dallas Hornets.
51Christian HernandezCB/62008Joined FCD for 22-23 from Dallas Texans, where he was captain when they won ECNL Champ in ’22.
53Gabriel WatkinsRB2008Joined FCD for 23-24 from Solar.

