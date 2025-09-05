Meet the FC Dallas U18s for the 2025-26 season

The FC Dallas Academy teams started training for the 2025-26 season back in early August, with the season starting up over the next two weekends, depending on the age group. For these U18s, they kick off on the 13th against Austin FC.

There doesn’t seem to be any major changes in the MLS Next system this year, but there have been a couple of coaching shifts in the FCD Academy.

FCD listed everyone on the rosters they gave me with their native age groups, so I will do the same here. But we know FCD was aggressive in moving players up last year, and I expect that to continue.

FC Dallas U18s – 2008s plus late year 2007s

Head Coach: Matias Asorey

This group has had a lot of new pieces over the years, as you can see below. I’m expecting to see a fair number of 2009s play up, players like Liam Vejrostek, Ninor Olu, or Christian Wygant. The 2008 & 2009 classes will feature heavily in the next group of signings.

There are also a couple of end-of-year birthday 2007s that are class of 2026 from high school who and it looks like a couple of gap year players as well. Each team is allowed 5 of them.

There are already two 2008s and one 2009s signed to pro contracts: Isaiah Kaakoush (2008), Zach Molomo (2008), and Sam Sedeh (2009). There are also some signed 2007s who, in my notes, are Class of 2026, so they might be options to come down for big tournaments: Marlon Luccin, Leo Orejarena, and Jaidyn Contreras.

Just one new player joined this year, a goalie: Justus Musil from Dallas Hornets.

The Buzz’s List

Here are some unsigned dudes I like in this group. (In alphabetical order)

Matthew Razo – An immense engine, I love his work rate and tenacity. I like him better as a 6 than an 8. His effort leads the team.

Erik Rosales – I dig his attacking style, finding him interesting all across the front line. He creates chaos and gets on the scoresheet.

Andre Saucedo – The playmaking 10 who stirs the pot at this level. Lots of Mexico YNT call-ups. Shorter but stocky and strong on the ball.

Ougir Vega – Box-to-box mid with a great motor. Can’t wait to see what he does this year. Very intriguing player.

Gavin Vo – Another one of these excellent all-around soccer players who can play almost anywhere. Listed as a central mid (8), I think I’ve seen him at central mid, center back, and outside back. Every time I see him, I like him better.

FC Dallas U18 Roster for 2025-26

Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change. Frequently.

This group is predominantly numbered 30 and up, with mostly some leftover 2007 under 30.