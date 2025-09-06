FC Dallas vs St Louis City – game info and lineup prediction

“Tying is not an option. Ties don’t do it for us. We’ve got to go for it.” FC Dallas Head Coach Eric Quill

12th in the West FC Dallas (30 points, 7-11-9) travels just a bit north today to take on 14th in the West St Louis City (21 points, 6-17-6) at Energizer Park. Kick off for this must-win game is at 7:30 pm.

FCD is running out of time to get their wins. We still think they need at least 42 points, and it’s been suggested maybe more. That’s at least 4 wins in their final 7 games, a tall task indeed.

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV and MLS Season Pass

– Apple TV English: Neil Sika, Lloyd Sam

– Apple TV Spanish: Diego Pessolano, Daniel Chapela

– Dallas Audio (& FCD ap): Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Louicius Deedson – International Duty (Out)

Diego Garcia – International Duty (Out)

Nolan Norris – International Duty (Out)

Maarten Paes – Upper Leg (Out) – a.k.a. hamstring

Paxton Pomykal – Knee Bruise (Out)

Suspension after NEXT yellow: None

Suspension after 2 yellows: Logan Farrington, Petar Musa, Ramiro, Eric Quill, Drew Keeshan, Michel Garbini

St. Louis City SC

Sang Bin Jeong – International Duty (Out)

Mykhi Joyner – International Duty (Out)

Cedric Teuchert – Lower Body (Out)

Suspension after NEXT yellow: None

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

Coach Eric Quill has had a couple of weeks since his last game, and that means Petar Musa and Osaze Urhoghide should be available. Musa even had a run out last game.

The three international call-ups aren’t too impactful either: Louicius Deedson, Nolan Norris, and Diego Garcia. Tsiki Ntsabeleng and Tarik Scott are gone on loan.

The (probable) return of Urhoghide means he’s back in the middle, so Shaq Moore is back at right wing back, and Ramiro will be back in the middle.

Moore looked pretty good at RCB last game, so keep an eye out for him possibly keeping that spot with Ramiro at RWB and Kaick in the middle, but I don’t have that as a large change.

With Anderon Julio and Musa healthy, Quill has to make a choice in the front three. I’ve opted for Logan Farrington and Patrickson Delgado, who both have been playing well. Delgado brings that false wing on one side that Quill seems to like.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at St Louis City. September 6, 2025.

Bench Prediction

Jacob Jackson

Sebastian Lletget

Alvaro

Sam Sarver

Kaick

Josh Torquato

Enes Sali

Pedrinho

Anderson Julio

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at St Louis City, September 6, 2025.

Black vs the pink. Interesting.

Officials

REFEREE: Allen Chapman

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Kevin Klinger, Walt Heatherly

4TH OFFICIAL: Alexis Da Silva

VAR: Kevin Stott

More Game Info

FCD vs. STL all-time : 2-1-1 (5 goals scored, 2 goals conceded)

: 2-1-1 (5 goals scored, 2 goals conceded) FCD vs. STL away: 0-1-1 (1 goal scored, 2 goals conceded)

FCD is 4-6-0 in games decided by one goal.

Dallas is 3-9-5 when conceding first

A total of 17 goals have been scored in the first half and 22 in the second half by FCD.

FC Dallas is 2-4-3 when trailing at halftime.

The Burn is 2-3-4 when conceding the opening goal away from home in MLS.

The Burn have had 7 halftime leads this season with a 4-2-1 record.

Dallas is fifth in aerial challenges won with 395.

FCD is second in MLS in clearances with 245.

Dallas ranks 20th in xG across MLS with 40.52 xG.

The Burn is tied for fourth in MLS in counterattack goals (6).

No FC Dallas player has scored more goals (27) in his first two seasons with the club than Petar Musa.

Sebastien Ibeagha is tied for seventh in MLS in aerial challenges won with 72.

Petar Musa is 9th in clear-cut chances in MLS with 11. He has converted eight clear-cut chances, which is tied for fifth best in MLS.

St. Louis City has lost each of its last three matches by a 3-2 scoreline. No team in the post-shootout era has lost four straight MLS matches while also scoring multiple goals.

Dallas was undefeated in August (1-0-2)

City has scored multiple goals in 20 of their 22 home wins and has scored three goals or more in 13 of those.

At home, Eduard Löwen has delivered 26 goal contributions (11G, 15A) in just 34 regular-season matches.