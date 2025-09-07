The Breakdown – FC Dallas at St Louis City, September 2025

“It’s a tie that feels like a win. In a place like this, with the amount of time we were down a man, against a technical team like St. Louis, even though they’re not where they want to be in the playoff mix, that’s a good side with their technique and profiles.” FCD Head Coach Eric Quill

Coach Eric Quill said the time for ties was over and that they needed wins… and FCD came away with a tie. So despite the talk of a positive tie, this isn’t a positive result.

FC Dallas sits 12th in the West on 21 points (tied on points with RSL but behind on PPG) with 1 game in hand on the next three teams above RSL.

In the quest for 42 points, Los Toritos now needs 11+ points in 6 games. 4 wins or maybe 3 wins & 2 ties in 6 games. While not technically impossible, it’s virtually impossible.

Lineups and Tactics

Coach Eric Quill stuck with the 3-4-3 (or 3-4-1-2 as the team has started calling it) with a couple of tweaks. So we’ll draw it 3-4-1-2, even though it’s the same shape as it’s been since about midseason.

With Petar Musa back in the lineup, Logan Farrington, despite his goal last game, was dropped for Anderson Julio. Osaze Urhoghide was brought back in, surprisingly at left center back, with Lalas Abubakar in the middle. Shaq Moore stayed at right center back.

FCD socials gave up on posting a shape, which is fine cause almost always wrong as Coach Quill tells everyone complete fabrications about tactics. MLS’s game page is also very wrong. What a clown show.

FC Dallas XI at St Louis City, September 6, 2025.

After the red card to Michael Collodi, Kaick was subbed out in the 19th minute to get Jacob Jackson into the net. The team settled into a 4-4-1.

The FC Dallas 4-4-1 after the Michael Collodi red card at St Louis City, September 6, 2025.

68th minute, Sebastian Lletget and Senastien Ibeagha were subbed in for Patrickson Delgado and Anderson Julio.

86th minute, Logan Farrington came on for Petar Musa.

St Louis City in a Box midfield 4-3-3 (on the broadcast, they called it a 4-2-2-2, but it didn’t play that way as such).

69th minute, Brendon McSorley came in for Simon Becher.

75th minute, Tomas Ostrak and Tomas Totland were subbed in for Celio Pompeu and Devin Padelford.

Goals

0-1 St Louis City goal. 32nd minute. Celio Pompeu with an absolute banger from way outside. Hard to blame anyone for not closing him down when they had an extra man.

1-1 FC Dallas goal. 34th minute. Off a high press dug out by Patrickson Delgado, Christian Cappis feeds Petar Musa, who roofs a very difficult finish.

Lo Bueno

My FC Dallas Man of the Match was Jacob Jackson. On the circumstances alone, he deserves props. Having to sub into a game at the 19th minute basically without a warmup, and he stood on his head. 11 saves ties 4 others for 2nd best single-game saves in club history behind Mark Dodd (12 vs KC in 1998). His 11 combined with Collodi’s 2 (for 13 total) breaks that “team” single-game mark of 12. This was a showing for the ages. All his saves are below.

“I was a fan like everybody watching back home. Just watching a guy step up, cold off the bench and get thrown in a game, down a man, and he just stood on his head. You see that he’s played games in this league. You can see this quality. And I’m just really proud of him, because I know that’s not easy to come in cold and come into a place like this, the environment that this stadium is, and the electricity that goes on. And that’s not easy to face that many shots and come up as many times as he did.” Coach Eric Quill

I don’t think Christian Cappis is coming out of the lineup. On the broadcast, they told a story where Coach Quill said Cappis is like a son to him. In my estimation, after just five games, Cappis has become FCD’s best midfielder. Even in this game, he had 75% passing, 7 progressive passes, 1 progressive carry, and just 1 turnover.

Ramiro was a clear leader and captain in this one; you could really see his emotional value. With the cooler temps, he even looked more mobile. 5 progressive passes, 1/1 on take-ons, and 0 turnovers. 4 intercepts and 6 clears.

What a privilege it is to watch Petar Musa play these last two seasons. The goal he scored in this one was pure class. That’s a difficult angle, and his finish is ^chef’s kiss*. He now has 14 goals and 6 assists on the season, that’s 20 goal contributions. Musa is now tied with Homegrown forward Jesús Ferreira for the most goals in a two-season span in club history with 30.

FCD fought hard down a man. The effort was there, and they manufactured their main chance and took it well. Credit for the chemistry and work rate.

“They had chances, but the defensive effort, the grind, the organization, the mentality to stay engaged and contest shots, to slide and to do all these things, this team is fighting. We want to win games but I think FC Dallas fans watching tonight would be proud to see what the team just did for the crest and how they fought with every bit of themselves.” Coach Eric Quill

Camino del Medio

Yes, the Collodi red card stinks. Do I think it’s harsh? Sure. Does Klaus make a meal out of it? Yes, that’s what veteran strikers do. Is the call technically correct? *Sigh* yes. Collodi doesn’t grab him or hit him, but Klauss trips over him. So yes, goal-denying opportunity. Maybe you could claim Klauss wouldn’t reach the ball, but that’s a stretch on a tackle at the top of the box. This was the second time since 2023 (Paes) a FC Dallas goalkeeper has been shown a red card at Energizer Park.

A keeper red card has happened to FCD twice in club history against teams that aren’t St Louis: Dario Sala vs Chivas USA in 2009 and Matt Jordan against the San Jose Clash in 1999.

“The opportunity comes when it comes. It was unfortunate for Collodi. I don’t know if that was a red, but that’s the best part of our job, is you have to be ready at all times. And fortunately, I had a good game, but unfortunately, we didn’t get the win, which is disappointing, but a tie is crucial right now because we’re trying to make that playoff push. A point is a point, and every point forward is a chance to get to that playoff line.” Jacob Jackson

After the red card, the game isn’t much in terms of analysis.

Muy Feo

I hated the swap of Osazr Urhoghide to left center back and Lalas Abubakar from the jump. Quill has raved about Oz’s value in the middle, and then he goes and plays him at LCB. Is it cause of Kamungo? To cover Klauss? Did he overthink it? Just put your best dude in the most important spot. Whatever the reason, if Oz’s in the middle, that muffed back pass that led to Collodi’s red doesn’t happen.

“We made a mistake earlier in the match. We gave them a red card, and we had to defend one man down, so it wasn’t easy.” Bernard Kamungo

Don’t kid yourself, FCD got stomped in every way that matters but the score. Fbref had the xG at 3.3 to 0.4. You can see another one below. Outshot 43 to 4! On target, 15 to 2! That’s not good, Bob. Even down a man, 43 to 4 is nuts. Thank goodness St Lous can’t finish.

St. Louis City SC 1-1 FC DallasPasses per shot: STL 5.9-6 FCDAvg Progression to shot (m): STL 30.3-23.5 FCDShots: STL 43-4 FCDxG: STL 3.94-0.33 FCDxG (open play): STL 3.02-0.23 FCDxG (dead ball): STL 0.92-0.1 FCD#MLS #STLvFCD #AllForCITY #DTID — Matt Barger (@mattbarger.bsky.social) 2025-09-07T15:36:15.259215Z

