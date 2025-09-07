Trinity’s Rhea Moore becomes youngest goal scorer in US women’s professional soccer

Dallas Trinity‘s academy player Rhea Moore made history on Saturday night, becoming the youngest goal scorer in any women’s professional soccer match in the United States.

At just 15 years and 332 days old, Moore scored in her professional debut (vs Sporting JAX on Saturday, September 6, 2025), securing her place in the record books when she grabbed the game-winner off a poor outlet pass versus Sporting JAX in the USL Super League.

“It caught me by surprise. This is just a dream come true. I’m super happy. My team was just supporting and cheering for me… It feels amazing. I’m super happy and grateful that all my teammates were there and I got this opportunity.” Rhea Moore

A Sacramento, California native and Dallas Trinity FC academy player, Moore joined the club this fall.