FC Dallas and Água Santa join 2026 Dallas Cup Super Group

FC Dallas, the host club for the Dallas Cup, will compete in the elite U19 Gordon Jago Super Group at the 2026 tournament, while also fielding teams across all 21 age brackets in both the boys and girls divisions. Also joining the Super Group field is Brazil’s Esporte Clube Água Santa, a rising club based in Diadema in the São Paulo metropolitan region.

As the tournament’s host club, the club will field dozens of academy and youth teams across the competition while its families support the tournament through volunteerism and participation in the Dallas Cup Homestay Program.

Founded in 1981, Água Santa has emerged as a competitive presence in Brazilian football and will make its Dallas Cup debut this year.

FC Dallas remains the only MLS academy and just the second American side (Dallas Texans 2006) to capture the prestigious Gordon Jago Super Group title in 2017. FCD won eight Boot & Ball championships in 2025, keeping Los Toros as the most successful club in Dallas Cup history with 24 Dallas Cup titles since 2011.

The 2026 Dallas Cup presented by Coca-Cola will be played March 29 through April 5 in the Greater Dallas area.

Tickets are now on sale for the marquee Opening Day event at Cotton Bowl Stadium, which will feature a triple-header of matches and the Whataparade of Teams presented by Whataburger and Opening Ceremonies, set to include more than 10,000 Dallas Cup participants.

2026 Dallas Cup Super Group

Aston Villa

Botafogo

Philadephia Union

São Paulo FC

Crystal Palace

Real Salt Lake

Deportivo Toluca FC

CF Monterrey

Liberia National Team

FC Dallas

EC Água Santa