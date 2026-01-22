Crystal Palace FC signs on for 2026 Dallas Cup Super Group

Crystal Palace FC has accepted an invitation to participate in the 2026 Dallas Cup elite bracket, the Gordon Jago Super Group. The 2026 Dallas Cup will be played March 29th through April 5th.

Crystal Palace will make its first-ever appearance at the Dallas Cup.

In league play, Crystal Palace U18s currently sit second in the U18 South Division and boast the league’s most prolific attack. The side has scored a division-leading 43 goals across 13 league matches, led by attacking duo Ben Casey and Stuart Oduro.

From the Premier League, West Ham United (1992), Nottingham Forest (2002), Liverpool (2008), Fulham (2013), and Everton (2016) have lifted the Super Group trophy.

2026 Dallas Cup Super Group

Aston Villa

Botafogo

Philadephia Union

São Paulo FC

Crystal Palace