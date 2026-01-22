FC Dallas loans Enes Sali to Al-Riyadh SC, again

FC Dallas has loaned midfielder Enes Sali to Al-Riyadh SC of the Saudi Pro League through June 2026. Sali will not occupy a U22 Initiative Player roster spot while on loan.

Sali previously joined Al-Riyadh on loan in Jan. 2025, where he made eight appearances and recorded a goal and an assist in league play.

The Canadian/Romanian midfielder made his lone MLS appearance for FC Dallas on Oct. 26 versus the Vancouver Whitecaps FC in Game 1 of the 2025 Playoffs. He made his FC Dallas debut in the 2024 Leagues Cup match against FC Juárez on July 31, 2024.

In 2024, Sali played 25 games for North Texas SC with eight goals and adding six assists.