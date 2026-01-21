FC Dallas opens preseason schedule with 4-0 win over Portimonense SC

FC Dallas secured a 4-0 victory over Portuguese side Portimonense S.C. in its first preseason match of the year at the Pine Cliffs Resort Football Center in Algarve, Portugal. The friendly was played in two halves of 30 minutes. All four goals came in the “2nd half.”
Goals
Anderson Julio (38’)
Ricky Louis (45’)
Kaick (52’)
Christian Cappis (58’).
FCD rolled out two mixed XIs in the 3-5-2.
“First Half” XI
30 Michael Collodi
24 Josh Torquato
32 Nolan Norris
3 Osaze Urhoghide
18 Shaq Moore
14 Herman Johansson
50 Diego Garcia
17 Ramiro
8 Patrickson
9 Petar Musa
23 Logan Farrington
“Second Half” XI
1 Maarten Paes
77 Bernard Kamungo
5 Lalas Abubakar
22 Álvaro
25 Sebastien Ibeagha
7 Louicius Deedson
27 Caleb Swann
55 Kaick
12 Christian Cappis
11 Anderson Julio
16 Ricky Louis