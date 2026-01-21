FC Dallas opens preseason schedule with 4-0 win over Portimonense SC

FC Dallas secured a 4-0 victory over Portuguese side Portimonense S.C. in its first preseason match of the year at the Pine Cliffs Resort Football Center in Algarve, Portugal. The friendly was played in two halves of 30 minutes. All four goals came in the “2nd half.”

Goals

Anderson Julio (38’)

Ricky Louis (45’)

Kaick (52’)

Christian Cappis (58’).

FCD rolled out two mixed XIs in the 3-5-2.

“First Half” XI

30 Michael Collodi

24 Josh Torquato

32 Nolan Norris

3 Osaze Urhoghide

18 Shaq Moore

14 Herman Johansson

50 Diego Garcia

17 Ramiro

8 Patrickson

9 Petar Musa

23 Logan Farrington

“Second Half” XI

1 Maarten Paes

77 Bernard Kamungo

5 Lalas Abubakar

22 Álvaro

25 Sebastien Ibeagha

7 Louicius Deedson

27 Caleb Swann

55 Kaick

12 Christian Cappis

11 Anderson Julio

16 Ricky Louis