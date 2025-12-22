São Paulo returns to Super Group at 2026 Dallas Cup

The Dallas Cup has announced the return of Brazilian side São Paulo FC to the Gordon Jago Super Group at the 2026 Dallas Cup. São

São Paulo has made three consecutive Gordon Jago Super Group finals appearances, including their win in 2024 over host club FC Dallas. In 2025, São Paulo finished as runners-up to fellow Brazilian side Botafogo. Tricolor Paulista has lifted the Gordon Jago Super Group “Boot & Ball” trophy four times (1995, 2007, 2009, 2024), making them one of two sides (Tigres UANL) with four titles.

São Paulo FC’s system has produced some greats, including Cafu, Kaká, Oscar, Edmílson, and Lucas Moura; the latter two helped them to lift titles in 1995 and 2009.

The 2026 Dallas Cup presented by Coca-Cola will be played March 29th through April 5th.

2026 Dallas Cup Super Group

Aston Villa

Botafogo

Philadephia Union

São Paulo FC



Applications for the 2026 tournament are currently open through November 30, 2025.

For more information or to apply, visit www.DallasCup.org