FC Dallas signs Swedish international Herman Johansson from Mjällby AIF

FC Dallas has acquired Swedish international wide mid/wingback Herman Johansson via transfer from Mjällby AIF (MAIF). Johansson signed a contract through 2028-29 with a club option for 2029-2030. Johansson will occupy an international roster slot.



“I felt immediately, when I met with Eric Quill and Andre Zanotta, that everything was top-level,” Herman Johansson said. “They seemed very competitive and driven to win, and that’s how I feel as well. I think we made a strong connection, and I wanted to be part of this journey. I want to give the FC Dallas faithful some great moments on the pitch and show all of my passion and joy on the field.”

In 2025, Johansson scored seven goals and led Mjällby with eight assists. The 28-year-old helped MAIF capture its first Allsvenskan championship, finishing first in the table with 75 points. During his five seasons with Mjällby (2021-25), Johansson recorded 136 appearances with 17 goals and 15 assists across all competitions.

“We’re excited to welcome Herman to FC Dallas,” FC Dallas Chief Soccer Officer Andre Zanotta said. “His ability on both sides of the ball was on full display during Mjällby AIF’s historic championship season and with the Swedish national team. We’re excited to see his impact on FC Dallas this season.”



Johansson began his professional career with Friska Viljor FC Academy before earning promotion to the senior team in 2015. Prior to Mjällby, Johansson spent the 2020 season with Sandvikens IF in Ettan Norra, the third tier of Swedish soccer.



Internationally, Johansson made his senior debut for Sweden on Nov. 18, 2025, against Slovenia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Herman Nils Johansson

Pronunciation: HEHR-man YOU-wahn-suhn

Connect with Herman:Instagram

Position: Defender/Midfielder

Date of Birth: Oct. 16, 1997 (28)

Birthplace: Örnsköldsvik, Sweden

Nationality: Swedish

Height: 6’3”

Last Club: Mjällby AIF

TRANSACTION: FC Dallas acquires Herman Johansson via transfer from Mjällby AIF, signing him to a contract through 2028-29 with a club option for 2029-2030.