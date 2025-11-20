Philadelphia Union to make Dallas Cup debut in 2026 Super Group

The Dallas Cup has announced that Philadelphia Union will compete in the 2026 Gordon Jago Super Group. The 2026 Dallas Cup will be played March 29th through April 5th in the Greater Dallas area.



Philadelphia Union is one of the nation’s premier youth development systems, consistently ranked among the top academies in MLS. Union continues to stand out for its “Pathway to the Pros” model, with 15 players currently signed to MLS or MLS NEXT Pro contracts, including seven within the past year alone.



The academy’s reputation is further reinforced by its track record of producing top-level talent, including FIFA World Cup 26™ hopefuls Brendan Aaronson and Jack McGlynn, as well as Dallas Cup alumnus Mark McKenzie (Dallas Cup 2013).



Making their Dallas Cup debut in 2026, Union will attempt to become just the second MLS academy team to win the Gordon Jago Super Group title, following FC Dallas’ historic run in 2017. A Dallas Cup championship would also mark a first for the state of Pennsylvania across all age groups in Dallas Cup’s 47-year history.

2026 Dallas Cup Super Group

Aston Villa

Botafogo

Philadephia Union



Applications for the 2026 tournament are currently open through November 30, 2025.

For more information or to apply, visit www.DallasCup.org