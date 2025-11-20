Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

Surprise! FC Dallas 2026 schedule announced

Major League Soccer has announced the 2026 schedule, including all 34 matches for FC Dallas’ regular season. FC Dallas opens its 31st season at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 21, against Toronto FC.

Beginning in 2026, all FC Dallas MLS matches will be available to stream for Apple TV subscribers at no additional cost.

Dallas will open the East side of Toyota Stadium (and close the West) on September 5th vs Sporting KC, following the World Cup.

Some Schedule Notes

  • Dallas faces Charlotte FC in regular-season play for the first time in club history.
  • Dallas will play nine consecutive road matches during Toyota Stadium renovations, the longest stretch in club history.
  • The July 25 match against San Diego FC will air nationally on FS1.
  • FC Dallas will play 15 regular-season matches before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
  • FC Dallas will face six Eastern Conference teams during the 2026 season: Toronto FC, Nashville SC, D.C. United, New York Red Bulls, Charlotte FC, and the Columbus Crew.
  • Decision Day 2026 will take place on Nov. 7.
  • There is no 4th of July game for FCD this year. One of the club’s staples.

The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge will take place Tuesday, July 28, followed by the 2026 MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 29, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Following the World Cup pause, Dallas will begin a seven-match road stretch on July 22 at the Portland Timbers. After 115 days away, Dallas will return to Toyota Stadium to host Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Dallas will be the only MLS club to play three of its final four regular-season matches at home. Dallas closes the regular season on Decision Day against the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, Nov. 7.

FIFA International Windows:

  • March 23-31
  • June 1-9
  • 2026 FIFA World Cup: June 11- July 19
  • September 21 – October 6
  • November 9-17

FC Dallas 2025 Regular Season Schedule

DateOpponentTime (CT)
Sat, Feb. 21vs Toronto7:30 p.m.
Sat, Feb. 28vs Nashville7:30 p.m.
Sat, March 7at LAFC9:30 p.m.
Sat, March 14vs San Diego7:30 p.m.
Sat, March 21vs Houston7:30 p.m.
Sat, April 4at D.C. United6:30 p.m.
Sat, April 11vs St. Louis7:30 p.m.
Sat, April 18vs LA Galaxy7:30 p.m.
Wed, April 22vs Minnesota United 7:30 p.m.
Sat, April 25at Seattle9:30 p.m.
Sat, May 2at New York Red Bulls6:30 p.m.
Sat, May 9vs Real Salt Lake7:30 p.m.
Wed, May 13vs Vancouver7:30 p.m.
Sat, May 16at San Jose9:30 p.m.
Sat, May 23at Colorado8:30 p.m.
Wed, July 22at Portland9:30 p.m.
Sat, July 25at San Diego8:30 p.m.
Sat, Aug. 1at LA Galaxy9:30 p.m.
Sat, Aug. 15at Austin7:30 p.m.
Wed, Aug. 19at Real Salt Lake8:30 p.m.
Sat, Aug. 22at Vancouver8:30 p.m.
Sun, Aug. 30at St. Louis6 p.m.
Sat, Sept. 5vs Kansas City7:30 p.m.
Wed, Sept. 9at Minnesota United7:30 p.m.
Sat, Sept. 12vs Portland7:30 p.m.
Sat, Sept. 19vs Austin7:30 p.m.
Sat, Sept. 26vs LAFC7:30 p.m.
Sat, Oct. 10at Charlotte6:30 p.m.
Wed, Oct. 14vs Seattle7:30 p.m.
Sat, Oct. 17at Houston7:30 p.m.
Sat, Oct. 24vs San Jose7:30 p.m.
Wed, Oct. 28vs Columbus7:30 p.m.
Sat, Oct. 31at Kansas CityTBD
Sat, Nov. 7vs Colorado6 p.m.

