Surprise! FC Dallas 2026 schedule announced

Major League Soccer has announced the 2026 schedule, including all 34 matches for FC Dallas’ regular season. FC Dallas opens its 31st season at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 21, against Toronto FC.

Beginning in 2026, all FC Dallas MLS matches will be available to stream for Apple TV subscribers at no additional cost.

Dallas will open the East side of Toyota Stadium (and close the West) on September 5th vs Sporting KC, following the World Cup.

Some Schedule Notes

Dallas faces Charlotte FC in regular-season play for the first time in club history.

Dallas will play nine consecutive road matches during Toyota Stadium renovations, the longest stretch in club history.

The July 25 match against San Diego FC will air nationally on FS1.

FC Dallas will play 15 regular-season matches before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FC Dallas will face six Eastern Conference teams during the 2026 season: Toronto FC, Nashville SC, D.C. United, New York Red Bulls, Charlotte FC, and the Columbus Crew.

Decision Day 2026 will take place on Nov. 7.

There is no 4th of July game for FCD this year. One of the club’s staples.

The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge will take place Tuesday, July 28, followed by the 2026 MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 29, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Following the World Cup pause, Dallas will begin a seven-match road stretch on July 22 at the Portland Timbers. After 115 days away, Dallas will return to Toyota Stadium to host Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Dallas will be the only MLS club to play three of its final four regular-season matches at home. Dallas closes the regular season on Decision Day against the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, Nov. 7.

FIFA International Windows:

March 23-31

June 1-9

2026 FIFA World Cup: June 11- July 19

September 21 – October 6

November 9-17

FC Dallas 2025 Regular Season Schedule