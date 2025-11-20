FC Dallas declines 9 contract options for 2026

It took a while because Tomas Pondeca was still alive in the USL Championship playoffs with New Mexico, but FC Dallas has finally released their contract moves for the end of the 2025 season. So without much ado, here’s the list.
Declined
Herbert Endeley
Sebastian Lletget
Pedrinho
Diego Pepi
Tomas Pondeca
Anthony Ramirez
Carl Sainte
Tarik Scott
Alejandro Urzua
Tomas Pondeca and Carl Sainté are eligible for the MLS Re-Entry Draft which starts on Dec. 11
Midfielder Pedrinho opted out of the MLS Re-Entry Draft. FC Dallas will retain a Right of First Refusal for Pedrinho.
Anthony Ramirez, Tarik Scott, Diego Pepi, and Alejandro Urzua are eligible for the 2025 MLS End-of-Year Waivers process which opens on Dec. 9 and closes at 4 p.m. on Dec. 11.
Option Picked Up
Sebastian Ibeagha
Anderson Julio
Nolan Norris
Free Agent
Jacob Jackson
Already Under Contract for 2026
Alvaro Augusto
Lalas Abubakar
Daniel Baran
Christian Cappis
Michael Collodi
Louicius Deedson
Patrickson Delgado
Logan Farrington
Diego Garcia
Geovane Jesus
Kaick
Bernard Kamungo
Malachi Molina
Shaq Moore
Petar Musa
Enzo Newman
Tsiki Ntsabeleng
Maarten Paes
Paxton Pomykal
Ramiro
Enes Sali
Sam Sarver
Josh Torquato
Osaze Urhoghide
Comments
At his age (34 in January) and number, I’m disappointed they are bringing back Sebastian Ibeagha. It’s time to move on. Play the kids.
I’m happy to see Anderson Julio back. I’m apparently one of the few who like him. I did think the number might be a bit steep for FCD, but I like the talent.
I perhaps would have given Anthony Ramirez another year, but frankly, he didn’t make much progress this year.
Tarik Scott is a bummer. He lost a whole season with the ACL/MSL double, and it obviously hurt his progress. 2024 was solid from him, but 2025 was worse, and Sam Sarver took Scott’s place in the pecking order. I get it with the contract escalating, but Scott was the best attacking talent out of the Academy since Ricardo Pepi, and I would have liked to see him get one more run at least.
We think it unlikely the club will be able to keep Jacob Jackson when his price goes up in the open market. Sebastian Lletget is also now a free agent.
2025-26 MLS Offseason Events and Roster Mechanisms
Wednesday, Dec. 10-13: MLS College Showcase
Wednesday, Dec. 10: free agency opens (12 p.m.)
Thursday, Dec. 11: Re-Entry Process, Stage 1 (12 p.m.)
Thursday, Dec. 11: End-of-Year Waivers (4 p.m.)
Wednesday, Dec. 17: Re-Entry Process, Stage 2 (4 p.m.)
Thursday, Dec. 18: 2026 MLS SuperDraft
2026 FC Dallas Roster (as of Nov. 20, 2025)
Goalkeepers (2): Michael Collodi, Maarten Paes
Defenders (11): Lalas Abubakar, Álvaro, Sebastien Ibeagha, Geovane Jesus, Bernard Kamungo, Malachi Molina, Shaq Moore, Enzo Newman, Nolan Norris, Joshua Torquato, Osaze Urhoghide
Midfielders (7): Christian Cappis, Patrickson Delgado, Diego Garcia, Kaick, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Paxton Pomykal, Ramiro
Forwards (7): Daniel Baran, Logan Farrington, Deedson, Anderson Julio, Petar Musa, Enes Sali, Sam Sarver