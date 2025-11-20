FC Dallas declines 9 contract options for 2026

It took a while because Tomas Pondeca was still alive in the USL Championship playoffs with New Mexico, but FC Dallas has finally released their contract moves for the end of the 2025 season. So without much ado, here’s the list.

Declined

Herbert Endeley

Sebastian Lletget

Pedrinho

Diego Pepi

Tomas Pondeca

Anthony Ramirez

Carl Sainte

Tarik Scott

Alejandro Urzua

Tomas Pondeca and Carl Sainté are eligible for the MLS Re-Entry Draft which starts on Dec. 11

Midfielder Pedrinho opted out of the MLS Re-Entry Draft. FC Dallas will retain a Right of First Refusal for Pedrinho.

Anthony Ramirez, Tarik Scott, Diego Pepi, and Alejandro Urzua are eligible for the 2025 MLS End-of-Year Waivers process which opens on Dec. 9 and closes at 4 p.m. on Dec. 11.

Option Picked Up

Sebastian Ibeagha

Anderson Julio

Nolan Norris

Free Agent

Jacob Jackson

Already Under Contract for 2026

Alvaro Augusto

Lalas Abubakar

Daniel Baran

Christian Cappis

Michael Collodi

Louicius Deedson

Patrickson Delgado

Logan Farrington

Diego Garcia

Geovane Jesus

Kaick

Bernard Kamungo

Malachi Molina

Shaq Moore

Petar Musa

Enzo Newman

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Maarten Paes

Paxton Pomykal

Ramiro

Enes Sali

Sam Sarver

Josh Torquato

Osaze Urhoghide

Comments

At his age (34 in January) and number, I’m disappointed they are bringing back Sebastian Ibeagha. It’s time to move on. Play the kids.

I’m happy to see Anderson Julio back. I’m apparently one of the few who like him. I did think the number might be a bit steep for FCD, but I like the talent.

I perhaps would have given Anthony Ramirez another year, but frankly, he didn’t make much progress this year.

Tarik Scott is a bummer. He lost a whole season with the ACL/MSL double, and it obviously hurt his progress. 2024 was solid from him, but 2025 was worse, and Sam Sarver took Scott’s place in the pecking order. I get it with the contract escalating, but Scott was the best attacking talent out of the Academy since Ricardo Pepi, and I would have liked to see him get one more run at least.

We think it unlikely the club will be able to keep Jacob Jackson when his price goes up in the open market. Sebastian Lletget is also now a free agent.

2025-26 MLS Offseason Events and Roster Mechanisms

Wednesday, Dec. 10-13: MLS College Showcase

Wednesday, Dec. 10: free agency opens (12 p.m.)

Thursday, Dec. 11: Re-Entry Process, Stage 1 (12 p.m.)

Thursday, Dec. 11: End-of-Year Waivers (4 p.m.)

Wednesday, Dec. 17: Re-Entry Process, Stage 2 (4 p.m.)

Thursday, Dec. 18: 2026 MLS SuperDraft

2026 FC Dallas Roster (as of Nov. 20, 2025)

Goalkeepers (2): Michael Collodi, Maarten Paes

Defenders (11): Lalas Abubakar, Álvaro, Sebastien Ibeagha, Geovane Jesus, Bernard Kamungo, Malachi Molina, Shaq Moore, Enzo Newman, Nolan Norris, Joshua Torquato, Osaze Urhoghide

Midfielders (7): Christian Cappis, Patrickson Delgado, Diego Garcia, Kaick, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Paxton Pomykal, Ramiro

Forwards (7): Daniel Baran, Logan Farrington, Deedson, Anderson Julio, Petar Musa, Enes Sali, Sam Sarver