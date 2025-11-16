Strawn & Moore help Dallas Trinity snap skid with road win at Spokane Zephyr

Dallas Trinity snapped a five-match skid with a 2-0 win over Spokane Zephyr, powered by goals from the club’s newest college signings. Sealey Strawn, who signed with the University of North Carolina earlier this week, and Rhea Moore, who signed with the University of Southern California, both found the back of the net as Trinity delivered one of their most composed performances of the season.

A chilly evening at One Spokane Stadium saw both sides looking to halt tough stretches. Spokane entered on two straight losses, while Dallas came in searching for rhythm and results.

After Maya McCutcheon’s red card last week, Head Coach Chris Petrucelli rebuilt his back line around captain Amber Wisner, moving her out of midfield to anchor the defense. “When she’s in the back, we’re better in the back, and when she’s in midfield, we’re better in the midfield,” Petrucelli said.

Dallas Captain Amber Wisner, November 15, 2025 (Credit: Dallas Trinity FC)

Rylee Foster returned to the starting lineup wearing the number one shirt after sitting out last week. Strawn replaced McCutcheon on the lineup card, playing a free role as the number ten underneath striker Allie Thornton.

Dallas opened the match on the front foot, going straight from goal kick to goalmouth inside the first minute. The ball slid past Spokane keeper Hope Hisey, the league’s saves leader, but rolled harmlessly wide. Spokane hit back quickly, forcing Foster into early action. In the third minute, she made back-to-back saves, diving low for the first stop and springing up to block the rebound. Two minutes later, Wisner cut off another chance inside the box with a strong block.

Right back Samar Guidry pushed forward early, changing the usual attacking pattern that typically builds from the left through Cyera Hintzen. Both sides pressed high, and in the 11th minute, Foster denied another dangerous strike from Spokane’s Cam Tucker, the former BYU All-American, who fired from 22 yards out.

It was a confident return for Foster, who looked steady and assured in goal. She cleanly caught a shot in the 15th minute, then punched clear a bouncing corner two minutes later, commanding her box and keeping her defenders calm. “Last weekend was a reset for me,” Foster said. “I had to look inside and figure out what I needed to do to help this team. To come out today and show how hard we’re working together is super important.”

Dallas Trinity Keeper Rylee Foster, November 15, 2025 (Credit: Dallas Trinity FC)

Trinity began to take control near the half-hour mark. In the 29th minute, Wayny Balata slipped a perfect pass through traffic to Guidry on the right flank. Guidry took one touch and whipped in a cross that met Strawn, who rose above her marker and headed it past Hisey. It was Strawn’s second goal of the season and Guidry’s first assist. Foster added another stop in the 40th minute to send Dallas into halftime up 1-0.

Spokane came out pressing after the break, but Trinity stayed patient. “We talked about slowing the game down a bit and being solid defensively,” Petrucelli said. “We knew they were going to put some pressure on us, and we would have to be really focused.”

The match grew more physical, and Chioma Ubogagu was shown a yellow card in the 59th minute. Petrucelli adjusted shortly after, bringing on Rhea Moore and Kiley Dulaney for Ubogagu and Camryn Lancaster. The changes gave Dallas fresh legs and helped them maintain control of possession.

Camryn Lancaster on the ball, November 15, 2025 (Credit: Dallas Trinity FC)

In the 75th minute, Spokane nearly drew level when Sophie Braun fed Emma Jaskaniec on the wing. Her cross flew through Foster’s hands and landed at the feet of Charley Boone, but the shot flew off target. Eight minutes later, Tucker tried her luck again from distance, but Foster stretched full to her right and made a fingertip save to protect the lead.

As the clock approached 90, Strawn took a hard knock and made way for Tamara Bolt. Seconds later, Bolt intercepted a pass deep in Spokane’s end and found Moore, who buried her shot past Hisey for her second goal of the season, sealing the win for Dallas.

“There was a lot of excitement,” Strawn said. “We really needed this win, and we needed the confidence. We needed the motivation to keep going. The excitement overall was the best part of this game.”

It was a complete, controlled performance from a Trinity side that looked organized and confident across the pitch. The Golden Girls leave Spokane with two goals, a third clean sheet for Foster, and, most importantly, three points.



Next Up: Dallas Trinity hosts DC Power on Saturday, December 6, at Cotton Bowl Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5:30 PM CT, with Youth Soccer Day festivities before the match. The Gainbridge Super League streams live on Peacock.

Dallas Trinity pre-match team photo (Credit: Dallas Trinity FC)



