Dallas Trinity’s Caroline Swann headlines 4 DFW callups for US U17s and U15s

The US U17s and U15s are both having camps in Fayetteville, Georgia, in late November. The U15s from November 17th to the 24th and the U17s from November 14th to December 1st.

US U15 head coach Vannessa Mann has called up 24 players, all born in 2011. These players will form the core of the team that will attempt to qualify for the 2027 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Sarah Webb and Ariana Rodriguez of Solar SC are among the selections.

This U17 group (mostly 2009s) will focus on qualifying for the 2026 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup as Ciara Crinion takes over as head coach of the U17s while Katie Schoepfer moves to the U16s, and the group that will attempt to qualify for the 2027 FIFA U-17 WWC.

Caroline Swann of Dallas Trinity and Jordyn Heathcock of FC Dallas have been called into this camp of 21 players.

US U17 WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM

Domestic Training Camp – Fayetteville, Ga

Goalkeepers (3): Anneliese Braun (Mountain View Los Altos SC; Los Altos, Calif.), Alexis Fischer (Eclipse Select SC; Chicago, Ill.), Avellina Saunders (Utah Royals FC Arizona; Phoenix, Ariz.)

Defenders (8): Sophia Ahrens (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; Fenton, Mo.), Kendra Hansen (Pateadores SC; Tustin, Calif.), Madeline Maves (Crossfire Premier SC; Seattle, Wash.), Sam Ogden (Kansas City Athletics; Overland Park, Mo.), Camille Toussant (Louisiana TDP Elite; French Settlement, La.), Elena Vera (Bay Area Surf SC; Fairfield, Calif.), Anaiah Williams (Eclipse Select SC; Glendale Heights, Ill.), Gigi Zuniga (Mountain View Los Altos SC; Watsonville, Calif.)

Midfielders (7): Mia Corona (Legends FC; Cypress, Calif.), Jordyn Heathcock (FC Dallas; Edmond, Okla.), Lilah Helwig (FC DELCO; Frackville, Pa.), Taylor Morrell (Virginia Development Academy; Leesburg, Va.), Grace Murray (Beach Futbol Club; Redondo Beach, Calif.), Loradana Paletta (New York City FC; Syosset, N.Y.), Caroline Swann (Dallas Trinity FC; Dallas, Texas)

Forwards (6): Kylie Berk (Penn Fusion SA; Sewell, N.J.), Gianna Hanf (Match Fit Academy; Chesterfield, N.J.), Alexia Hansen (FC Prime; West Palm Beach, Fla.), Anna Korney (Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC; Penfield, Pa.), Amari Manning (Players Development Academy; Flemington, N.J.), Deus Stanislaus (Players Development Academy; Fort Washington, Pa.)

US U15 GIRLS’ NATIONAL TEAM

Domestic Training Camp – Fayetteville, Ga.

Goalkeepers (3): Olivia Devaux (HTX; Katy, Texas), Gwyneth Provost (Indy Premier SC; Carmel, Ind.), Sarah Webb (Solar SC; Rockwall, Texas)

Defenders (8): Brynn Buchanan (Tophat SC; Atlanta, Ga.), Kallington Daniels (Phoenix Rising FC; Phoenix, Ariz.), Bonnie Earl (Southern California Blues SC; Seal Beach, Calif.), Sydney Eaton (Tophat SC; Atlanta, Ga.), Claire Hansen (Pateadores SC; Tustin, Calif.), Giavanna Mizzo (Arlington SA; McLean, Va.), Ariana Rodriguez (Solar SC; Arlington, Texas), Cambria Williams (Eclipse Select SC; Glendale Heights, Ill.)

Midfielders (7): Angelica Alzugaray (Cincinnati United SC; Cincinnati, Ohio), Kai Bright (Concorde Fire; Johns Creek, Ga.), Riley Broad (Players Development Academy; Cherry Hill, N.J.), Gabriella Hollins (STA; Westfield, N.J.), Maddie James (Ohio Elite SA; Xenia, Ohio), Olivia Rubin (North Carolina Courage Academy; Wake Forest, N.C.), Tatiana Zamora (Silicon Valley SA; Ceres, Calif.)

Forwards (6): Anna Change (Virginia Development Academy; Woodridge, Va.), Lyla Charlet (Richmond United SC; Midlothian, Va.), Olivia Jones (Indy Premier SC; Chesterton, Ind.), Michelle Myers (Beach Futbol Club; Manhattan Beach, Calif.), Aubrey Taylor (San Diego Surf SC; Fallbrook, Calif.), Chatham Walsh (North Carolina Courage Academy; Wake Forest, N.C.)