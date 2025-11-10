Be the next Quill or Petrucelli – A local look at Football Manager 26

Did you hear the one about the game that was cited in 35 divorce filings?

That figure came about in 2012 to reflect on the obsessive nature of the Football Manager series. Long before Steam told you that you’d spent far too long on a game, Football Manager’s UI would display messages like ‘turning your underwear inside out saves on washing’ and reminders to check in your significant other, or just simply to bathe.

This fanatical subset of our sport pulled a Dallas Sidekicks moment, taking a break a year ago before relaunching to a little less enthusiasm than planned.

Championship Manager, as it was previously known, goes back over 30 years to the Amiga and Atari. Last year, game developer Sports Interactive promised a new and improved version of the game with its graphic engine moving away from a proprietary system to the popular development platform, Unity. Long story short, the game was deemed unplayable to the point that SI scrapped the release.

That brings us to the past couple of weeks.

Football Manager 26 was released on November 4. One of the perks for preordering the game was access to a beta version. There are plenty of articles and videos that can tell you all about the problems with the beta, that’s not what we’re focusing on here. I will say the patch released on Thursday did address a lot of the issues I found going through the beta for this write-up.

So what’s the local interest?

The big decision every year is who to manage. Some people want to just win and be the big clubs, others want to do right by their local team, and some are looking for the challenge of turning a nobody into a somebody.

With that in mind, let’s explore the local connections.

FC Dallas

FM has held licenses with MLS and the MLS Players’ Association for some time. Jerseys, logos, and player photos are all in the game by default. Major League Soccer has traditionally been one of the challenges, swapping the global style of buying players for trades and drafts.

As if you didn’t need more than local appeal, you can finally try to prove your theory that you can do a better job of roster building than Andre Zanotta.

Sorry, Eric, I jumped into your shoes to test this out!

Going through the early introductions, you get your targets laid out by Clark Hunt, and it couldn’t have been much more true to life: sign young players to develop for profit, and to finish midtable, i.e., the lower end of the playoffs.

One small thing I did notice – I’m not sure if it’s a mistake or just a bug that didn’t fully load – Toyota Stadium is listed as 11,000 seats, but with nothing to suggest a restored capacity or building work.

One good point with FM over the years is that it’s a great tool to learn league rules. That may be something as simple as residency rules in Spain, right up to the U22 Initiative in MLS. (You can right-click and open in a new tab for the full-size images.)

Football Manager 26 (Sports Interactive/Sega)

FC Dallas, in its current form, isn’t overrun with potential superstars, but you can focus on your youth side so that you’ll get new prospects coming through the ranks. The increasing role of MLS NEXT Pro is interesting. It was an unrealistic hack to stash players off-budget originally, but I gather that loophole has been closed.

Dallas Trinity FC

One of the biggest new features is women’s soccer. FM26 has 14 leagues to play, but USL Super League may have just come along a little too late, as only NWSL is playable in the US from the jump.

With the lack of a USL license, you’re left with this…

However, the Football Manager series is built around a modding community and the ability to customize. I was able to find at least two mods that would make the USL Super League playable between Sort It Out SI and FM Scout.

A quick search for logos online and some kitnerding on the FM Kit Creator, and voila!

Elsewhere, Denton Diablos, Fort Worth Vaqueros, Texoma FC, McKinney Chupacabras, and North Texas SC all feature as non-playable teams (that can be unlocked).

What caught my eye is that they have quietly added the MLS NEXT and ECNL structures and clubs, which could make for a great add-on where you could find the next Nolan Norris in the youth clubs.

Further to that, there are always mods to make all the USL levels playable, and one that adds in the NCAA to give that unique development step in the US.

Speaking of finding the next great players, Football Manager built its name on a thorough database put together by over 1,300 researchers and scouts worldwide. Everton signed a deal to use the extensive database as a tool to identify players and staff through the various data points. Hoffenheim credited the game for their discovery of a young Roberto Firmino, and Ben Brereton Diaz‘s Chilean eligibility was discovered by a researcher, leading to his call-ups for two Copa Americas.

So what does that mean locally? You can shape the journeys of players here in the Metroplex, and those who have gone further afield.

Tanner Tessmann is listed with a current ability of 135 out of 200, and a potential ability of 144 – in line with the current ability of Christian Norgaard and Neymar. Ricardo Pepi is a little higher at 139/155, meaning SI believes El Tren could one day be as good as Darwin Nunez or Gabriel Martinelli.

Funny enough, at the ripe old age of 40, 155 is also Cristiano Ronaldo‘s current ability in the game. Julian Eyestone has a potential range that could see him behind only Alisson and Thibault Courtois as the best men’s keeper in the world!

Here is a pick of the higher-end talents in the game with local connections.

Name Age City of Birth Club Current Ability Potential Ability Acosta, Kellyn 30 Plano (TX) Chicago Fire FC 129 137 Cappis, Christian 25 Houston (TX) FC Dallas 110 137 Ferreira, Jesus 24 Santa Marta (COL) Seattle Sounders FC 127 137 González, Omar 36 Dallas (TX) Chicago Fire FC 104 139 Hyndman, Emerson 29 Dallas (TX) 109 140 McKennie, Weston 26 Little Elm (TX) Juventus 149 152 Parks, Keaton 27 Plano (TX) New York City FC 127 145 Pepi, Ricardo 22 El Paso (TX) PSV 139 155 Pomykal, Paxton 25 Lewisville (TX) FC Dallas 113 135 Reynolds, Bryan 24 Fort Worth (TX) KVC Westerlo 123 135 Richards, Chris 25 Birmingham (AL) Crystal Palace 139 161 Tessmann, Tanner 23 Birmingham (AL) Olympique Lyonnais 125 144 Velasco, Alan 23 Quilmes (BN) Club Atlético Boca Juniors 129 140 Zendejas, Alejandro 27 El Paso (TX) Club América 139 142 Eyestone, Julian 19 Dallas (TX) Brentford 107 140-170

There are a lot of highly-rated local players on the women’s side. Kennedy Fuller (potential of 170-200), Trinity Armstrong (170-200), Emeri Adames (165), Jaedyn Shaw (150-180), and Ainsley McCammon (155) are all listed on Sort It Out SI’s wonderkids list. Sam Meza (154) and Katie Lund (152) presumably miss out due to age, but there are some great talents on this select list.

Name Age City of Birth Club Current Ability Potential Ability Adames, Emeri 19 Dallas (TX) Seattle Reign FC 120 165 Armstrong, Trinity 18 Frisco (TX) San Diego Wave FC 130 170-200 Boade, Meg 22 Dallas (TX) Chicago Stars FC 117 140 Boade, Tess 26 Dallas (TX) Bay FC 141 150 Bright, Messiah 25 Dallas (TX) Houston Dash 130 144 Byars, Trinity 22 Dallas (TX) San Diego Wave FC 129 145 Fuller, Kennedy 18 Southlake (TX) Angel City FC 131 170-200 Guidry, Samar 23 McKinney (TX) Dallas Trinity FC 103 110-140 Lund, Katie 28 Plano (TX) Racing Louisville FC 152 152 Matthews, Zoe 18 Dallas (TX) Houston Dash 103 130-160 McCammon, Ainsley 17 Arlington (TX) Seattle Reign FC 102 155 Meza, Sam 23 Dallas (TX) Seattle Reign FC 140 154 Missimo, Lexi 22 Dallas (TX) Dallas Trinity FC 118 145 Ordonez, Diana 23 Riverside (CA) Tigres UANL 130 145 Reyes, Reyna 24 Garland (TX) Portland Thorns 132 144 Shaw, Jaedyn 20 Frisco (TX) Gotham FC 148 150-180

If you’re not familiar with FM, you may want to see what the actual soccer looks like and if you are, you may just want to know the graphical difference with the new Unity engine, so I set up a friendly between Dallas Trinity and NC Courage at the Cotton Bowl.

What a game it ended up being. DTFC raced to a 3-0 lead behind a Tamara Bolt brace and a goal from a trialist. The Courage came back in the second half, taking a 4-3 lead late on. Bolt missed an absolute sitter in the 87th minute, only to find the keeper miles off her line in stoppage time. You can see the last goal and the presentation elements below.

So whether you’re new to management sims or you’re an absolute FM sicko like Maarten Paes, there’s a lot to do locally in this year’s edition. You can activate any number of leagues to take on DTFC or our local lower league teams, finally win MLS Cup with FC Dallas, or guide Julian Eyestone to the Ballon d’Or and a few Champions League titles.