Diego Garcia called into US U20s for Costa Rica camp

FC Dallas’ Diego Garcia has been called into a US U20 international training camp from Nov. 10-18 in Alajuela, Costa Rica. The US will play the Costa Rica U20s side on Nov. 15 and Nov. 18 at Estadio Piedades de Santa Ana. Both matches will kick off at 10 am CT.

All players are 2006s.

FC Dallas fans might also be interested in Julian Eyestone and Keyrol Figueroa, who both played for the Academy.

U.S. U-20 MNT (2006) ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB; HOMETOWN):

Goalkeepers (2): Julian Eyestone (Brentford/ENG; Dallas, Texas), Andrew Rick (Philadelphia Union; Berwyn, Pa.)

Defenders (7): Freddie Anderson (Cork City/IRE; Manchester, England), Riley Dalgado (LA Galaxy; Redondo Beach, Calif.), Christian Diaz (LAFC; San Bernardino, Calif.), Stuart Hawkins (Seattle Sounders; Fox Island, Wash.), Sawyer Jura (Portland Timbers; Bend, Ore.), Owen Presthus (Hartford Athletic; Columbus, Ohio), Tahir Reid-Brown (Orlando City; Orlando, Fla.)

Midfielders (6): Devon Decorte (Anderlecht/BEL; Southampton, Pa.), Diego Garcia Murillo (FC Dallas; El Paso, Texas), Eric Klein (New England Revolution; Manheim, Pa.), Cruz Medina (San Jose Earthquakes; San Francisco, Calif.), Edwyn Mendoza (San Jose Earthquakes; San Jose, Calif.), CJ Olney (Philadelphia Union; Hillsborough, N.J.)