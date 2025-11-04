Defending Champions Botafogo return for 2026 Dallas Cup Super Group

The Dallas Cup has announced the return of Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas to defend their Gordon Jago Super Group title at the 2026 Dallas Cup.



The Brazilian club won its first Super Group title back in the spring going undefeated throughout the 2025 competition, with group stage victories over FC Dallas, Albion Hurricanes FC, and Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt. In the semifinals, they defeated four-time Super Group champions Tigres UANL and knocked off São Paulo FC in the final. Botafogo scored 17 goals while conceding just one on the way to the title.

The 2026 Dallas Cup will mark the fourth consecutive Dallas Cup appearance for Botafogo.

2026 Dallas Cup Super Group

Aston Villa

Botafogo

A total of 12 elite clubs and national teams from around the world will battle for the iconic Boot & Ball trophy next spring in Dallas.



The 2026 Dallas Cup will build upon a record-breaking 2025 tournament, which for the first time featured expanded Boys’ and Girls’ divisions (U10–U19).

Applications for the 2026 tournament are currently open through November 30, 2025. For more information or to apply, visit www.DallasCup.org.