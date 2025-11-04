Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps, 2025 playoffs game 2

FC Dallas fell in penalties after tying game two of the best-of-three MLS Cup Playoffs series against the Vancouver Whitecaps on November 1. Long-time 3rd Degree photog Matt Visinsky was on hand to grab some pictures.

Michael Collodi plays long against the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup Players game 2, November 1, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Christian Cappis goes up for a header and pays the price against the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup Playoff game 2, November 1, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Vancouver Whitecaps’ Thomas Müller on the ball against FC Dallas in the MLS Cup Playoff game 2, November 1, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Bernie Kamungo goes up for a header and pays the price against the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup Playoff game 2, November 1, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Petar Musa celebrates his goal with Longan Farrington against the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup Playoff game 2, November 1, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Nolan Norris plays an outlet pass against the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup Playoff game 2, November 1, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Osaze Urhoghide brings the ball down against the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup Playoff game 2, November 1, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Sebastian Lletget is chased by Thomas Müller of the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup Playoff game 2, November 1, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Logan Farrington fires a shot against the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup Playoff game 2, November 1, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

FCD captain Ramiro shields off Sebastian Berhalter of the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup Playoff game 2, November 1, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Bernie Kamungo breaks through the Vancouver Whitecaps defense in the MLS Cup Playoff game 2, November 1, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Logan Farrington holds the ball against Vancouver Whitecaps defense in the MLS Cup Playoff game 2, November 1, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)