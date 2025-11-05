Denton Diablos host Houston ASC New Stars in 4th Round of 2026 Open Cup Qualifying

Denton Daiblos, the only local side still alive in regional qualifying, has advanced to the 4th Round and will host Houston ASC New Stars at University of North Texas Soccer Stadium at 6 pm on Sunday, November 23rd.

The stage is set. Win and we’re in!



🏆 @opencup

🆚 Houston ASC New Stars

📆 Sunday November 23rd

⏰ 6:00pm

🏟️ @MeanGreenSoccer UNT Soccer stadium

🎥 YouTube (link to come)

🎟️ https://t.co/oq6OP4LZRC



The Cup runs through Denton!



Get your tickets now, and let’s make history! pic.twitter.com/NdFXgOEuvX — Denton Diablos FC⭐️ (@DentonDiablos) November 5, 2025