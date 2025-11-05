Denton Diablos host Houston ASC New Stars in 4th Round of 2026 Open Cup Qualifying

Denton Daiblos, the only local side still alive in regional qualifying, has advanced to the 4th Round and will host Houston ASC New Stars at University of North Texas Soccer Stadium at 6 pm on Sunday, November 23rd.
