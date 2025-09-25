Aston Villa named as first Super Group team for the 2026 Dallas Cup

The Dallas Cup has announced Aston Villa as the first team to accept an invitation to participate in the tournament’s elite Gordon Jago Super Group in 2026.

The 2026 Dallas Cup presented by Coca-Cola will be played March 29 through April 5.

Aston Villa will be returning to the Dallas Cup for the first time since 2005. The Birmingham-based club is coming off a remarkable treble 2024/25 campaign, capturing the U18 Premier League National Final, the U18 Premier League South, and the FA Youth Cup.

Aston Villa’s appearance continues the tournament’s long-standing relationship with the Premier League. Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, among others, have all competed in Dallas Cup, while West Ham United (1992), Nottingham Forest (2002), Liverpool (2008), Fulham (2013), and Everton (2016) have lifted the Gordon Jago Super Group trophy.

A total of 12 elite clubs and national teams from around the world will battle for the iconic Boot & Ball trophy next spring in Dallas.

The 2026 Dallas Cup team application window is open, with a deadline of November 30.