Maarten Paes called up to Indonesia National Team

by Buzz Carrick

FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes has been called up to Indonesia’s men’s national team for its fourth-round World Cup qualifying matches against Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

Indonesia will face Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, Oct. 8, at 12:15 p.m. CT at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Garuda will then play Iraq on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 2:30 p.m. CT at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The call-up is interesting as Paes is currently injured with an “upper leg” problem we know to be a hamstring issue. Chatter around the FCD campus says Paes was close to returning, so perhaps Indonesia knows more than anyone outside the FCD medical staff.

FRISCO, TX - JULY 19: FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes (#1) kicks the ball up field during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and St. Louis City SC on July 19, 2025 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire)
FRISCO, TX – JULY 19: FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes (#1) kicks the ball up field during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and St. Louis City SC on July 19, 2025 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire)

