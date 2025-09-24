Maarten Paes called up to Indonesia National Team

FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes has been called up to Indonesia’s men’s national team for its fourth-round World Cup qualifying matches against Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

Indonesia will face Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, Oct. 8, at 12:15 p.m. CT at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Garuda will then play Iraq on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 2:30 p.m. CT at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The call-up is interesting as Paes is currently injured with an “upper leg” problem we know to be a hamstring issue. Chatter around the FCD campus says Paes was close to returning, so perhaps Indonesia knows more than anyone outside the FCD medical staff.