Dallas Trinity ads IF/THEN as short sponsor for 25-26 season

Dallas Trinity FC has partnered with Lyda Hill Philanthropies’ IF/THEN® Initiative as its official front-of-short sponsor for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season.

“We’re excited to announce this partnership with Lyda Hill Philanthropies’ IF/THEN®, an organization that shares DTFC’s mission for empowering the next generation of female leaders,” said Charlie Neil, President of Dallas Trinity FC. “This partnership will shine a light on the incredible women in STEM, helping both DTFC on and off the field of play and in our local communities. Through these women, we will help girls see that a future in STEM is possible and be inspired to become all they dream to be. We’re proud to showcase the IF/THEN marks on our shorts.”

DTFC and IF/THEN® have also teamed up to develop digital content that spotlights how careers in STEM power the sport.

Chioma Ubogagu, wearing the new IF/THEN short sponsor in action for Dallas Trinity, Sept 13, 2025. (Courtesy Dallas Trinity)

According to the Trinity release, Lyda Hill Philanthropies’ IF/THEN® Initiative seeks to further advance women in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) by empowering current innovators and inspiring the next generation of pioneers. Built on the mantra, “IF we support a woman in STEM, THEN she can change the world,” IF/THEN® has worked with partners across industries to create a diverse coalition that is activating a culture shift by undertaking projects to increase the representation of women and gender minorities in STEM fields, raise awareness of STEM careers among young people, and support contemporary leaders in their fields.

“IF/THEN has shown us that sports are a powerful way to connect with young people and showcase the science that drives the world around us,”,” said Nicole Small, CEO of Lyda Hill Philanthropies and Co-Founder of IF/THEN®. “As a Dallas-born team, DTFC is already making an impact across the region. We’re proud to help amplify the achievements of their players and staff, and to highlight the critical role of STEM in helping athletes perform at their best.”

Amber Wisner sporting the new IF?THEN short sponsorship, Sept 13, 2025. (Courtesy Dallas Trinity)

Dallas Trinity FC, which currently sits in first place in the Gainbridge Super League standings, is in the midst of a five-match road stretch. The team will return home to Cotton Bowl Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, for the State Fair Clásico friendly against Club América Feminil.