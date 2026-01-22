FCD’s Liam Vejrostek named to US U17 Concacaf qualifying team

US Under-17 Men’s National Team head coach Alex Aldaz has selected the 21-player roster that will represent the United States at the 2026 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers, set for February 5th to the 10th in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The US will attempt to qualify for a record 20th FIFA U-17 World Cup as eight teams will earn berths to the 48-team tournament, set for November in Qatar.

“These young men have been selected to represent our country in one of the most meaningful events of their respective careers,” Aldaz said. “It is an honor to compete in the Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers and represent our country for qualification to the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup. We appreciate all the clubs’ support of our Youth National Teams as we embark on this qualifying journey.”

Liam Vejrostek is a 2009 who predominantly plays LB and CB. He commonly plays up with the FCD U18s and is currently in camp with North Texas SC.

Group E Schedule

Date Opponent Time (ET) Thursday, Feb. 5 St. Vincent and the Grenadines 6 pm Saturday, Feb. 7 St. Kitts and Nevis 7 pm Tuesday, Feb. 10 Dominican Republic 1 pm Matches to be played in the Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown.

Broadcast information for the competition will be confirmed at a later date.

The team will hold a pre-tournament camp in West Palm Beach, Florida, beginning January 27th, before transitioning to St. Vincent on February 2nd.

2026 CONCACAF U-17 QUALIFIERS ROSTER

GOALKEEPERS (3): Keller Abbott (Columbus Crew; New Albany, Ohio), James Donaldson (Atlanta United; Woodstock, Ga.), Matthew White (Philadelphia Union; Atherton, Calif.)

DEFENDERS (6): Daniel Barrett (Houston Dynamo; Pearland, Texas), Edward Chadwick (Unattached; Los Angeles, Calif.), Tyson Espy (Orange County SC; Dana Point, Calif.), Prince Forfor (Columbus Crew; Des Moines, Iowa), Astin Mbaye (AC Milan; Jersey City, N.J.), Liam Vejrostek (FC Dallas; Little Elm, Texas)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Vicente Garcia (LA Galaxy; West Covina, Calif.), Peter Molinari (New York City FC; Bayside, N.Y.), Roko Pehar (Chicago Fire; Glenview, Ill.), Paul Sokoloff (New York Red Bulls; Brooklyn, N.Y.), Kaedren Spivey (San Jose Earthquakes; San Jose, Calif.), Landry Walker (San Antonio FC; San Antonio, Texas)

FORWARDS (6): Mattheo Dimareli (Houston Dynamo FC; Pearland, Texas), Myles Gardner (Houston Dynamo FC; Houston, Texas), Malik Jakupovic (Philadelphia Union; Sterling Heights, Mich.), Aaron Medina (LA Galaxy; Long Beach, Calif.), William Ostrander (PSV Eindhoven; Mill Valley, Calif.) Maximus Steelman (LA Galaxy; Carlsbad, Calif.)

Liam Vejrostek. 2025. (Courtesy Wheels Images)