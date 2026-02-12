Toluca and Monterrey accept invitations to 2026 Dallas Cup Super Group

Dallas Cup announced that Liga MX sides Deportivo Toluca FC and CF Monterrey have accepted invitations to compete in the Gordon Jago Super Group at the 2026 Dallas Cup.

Toluca will make its first appearance at the Dallas Cup, arriving as the top-ranked club in the Concacaf region. The back-to-back Liga MX champions captured both the Clausura 2025 and Apertura 2025 titles and currently lead the Concacaf Club Rankings, opening 2026 as the highest-rated team in the confederation.

One of Mexico’s most successful institutions, Toluca has claimed 12 Liga MX championships, two Copa MX titles, and five Campeón de Campeones honors, while continuing to field one of the league’s most competitive youth academies.

CF Monterrey returns for its 23rd Super Group appearance, continuing a long-standing relationship with the tournament that dates back to the inception of the Super Group in 1990. Rayados have consistently competed at the highest level of the competition, reaching the championship final in 2015 and 2017 and advancing to five semifinals since 2015. The club has won 16 Dallas Cup titles across other age divisions and remains in pursuit of its first Super Group championship.

Four-time Super Group champions Tigres UANL and Pumas UNAM remain the only Liga MX sides to hoist the Super Group Boot & Ball trophy.

2026 Dallas Cup Super Group

Aston Villa

Botafogo

Philadephia Union

São Paulo FC

Crystal Palace

Real Salt Lake

Deportivo Toluca FC

CF Monterrey

