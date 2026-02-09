Real Salt Lake returns to 2026 Dallas Cup Super Group

Real Salt Lake is returning to the Gordon Jago Super Group for the 2026 Dallas Cup. The 2026 Dallas Cup will take place from March 29th through April 5th.

The Utah-based MLS academy returns to the tournament’s elite bracket for the sixth time in club history. Real Salt Lake previously competed in the Super Group in 2011, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2019.

Competing in MLS NEXT’s Homegrown Division Real Salt Lake currently sits third in the U19 West standings. The Homegrown Division serves as the primary pathway to the professional ranks, and RSL has produced one of the highest totals of academy signings in Major League Soccer history. RSL won both the Generation adidas Cup and MLS NEXT Cup in the same season in 2024-25.

Real Salt Lake will look to become just the second MLS academy to capture the Gordon Jago Super Group title, following FC Dallas’ championship run in 2017.

2026 Dallas Cup Super Group

Aston Villa

Botafogo

Philadephia Union

São Paulo FC

Crystal Palace

Real Salt Lake