North Texas SC signs FCD 2026 MLS SuperDraft pick Edouard Nys

North Texas SC has signed FC Dallas’ 2nd round MLS SuperDraft pick (40th overall) Edouard Nys to a two-year MLS NEXT Pro contract, with a club option for a third year.

“Nys is a creative, dynamic player with a big engine,” head coach John Gall said. “He has come in and shown his qualities already. He is hungry, competitive, and has a real winning mentality that will give him every chance to do well here with us. We are delighted that we have a player that has a strong footballing background from Belgium that will fit into our culture perfectly. Our goal is to push Nys past his limits so that he can reach the high potential that he has.”



Nys was drafted back in December by FC Dallas out of the University of Illinois-Chicago. In his junior year with the Flames, he scored 16 goals and registered five assists in 18 matches. Nys earned Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year, MVC Forward of the Year, and United Soccer Coaches All-West Region First Team in 2025.



Nys played with Asheville City SC of USL League Two in 2025 and was named to the USL League Two Southern Conference Team of the Year.

Before UIC, Nys was at Northeast Community College. The Dottignies, Belgium, native appeared in 49 matches, scoring 48 goals and 49 assists in over two years. In 2024, Nys guided the Red Hawks to their first NJCAA national title in school history. Nys was named Junior College Men’s DII Player of the Year, becoming the first student-athlete in program history to win the award.

TRANSACTION

Full Name: Edouard Nys

Preferred Name: Edu Nys

Connect with Edu: Instagram

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: Sept. 22, 2004 (21)

Birthplace: Mouscron, Belgium

Nationality: Belgium

Height: 5’7”

Weight: 146 lbs

Last Club: University of Illinois Chicago

