Atlético Dallas names Peter Luccin as first manager

Atlético Dallas has appointed former FC Dallas interim manager Peter Luccin as the club’s first manager. This is Atlético’s first technical staff hire, as its inaugural USL Championship season is coming in 2027.

According to AD, Luccin will lead the technical staff and play a central role in shaping the team’s competitive identity, culture, and player development-driven philosophy.

“This role is about more than tactics or results – it’s about building something meaningful,” said Luccin. “Atlético Dallas represents a clear vision for what a modern club can be: competitive, connected to its community, and committed to developing players the right way. Being trusted to help lay that foundation is something I take very seriously.”

A former French international, Luccin had a professional playing career at the highest levels. He was the youngest member of France’s squad at the 1997 FIFA World Youth Championship and went on to make nearly 500 professional appearances at some of the world’s biggest clubs, like Atlético Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Marseille.

“From the beginning, we’ve said this club would be built with purpose,” said Matt Valentine, Chairman and Co-Founder of Atlético Dallas. “Peter brings credibility, humility, and a deep understanding of the game. Just as importantly, he believes in building something that reflects the community it represents. He’s the right leader to help guide us into this next chapter.”

After his playing career ended with FC Dallas, Luccin began coaching in the Academy before moving into the senior teams and finally being named interim head coach during the 2024 season.

“Peter understands what it takes to develop players and teams at the highest levels,” said Brian Corcoran, Sporting Director of Atlético Dallas. “He’s coached professionals, he’s worked closely with young players, and he knows this talent-rich market. That combination of experience, leadership, personality, and character made him the right choice to help establish our football identity. We believe Peter is the right leader as we position Atlético Dallas to be a desired destination for players that match our ambitions.”

Atlético Dallas says Luccin will begin working immediately with club leadership to help shape technical standards, development pathways, and the long-term competitive vision for the organization.

AD will host a free public event on Thursday, Feb. 12, from 6-8 pm at Happiest Hour in Dallas. Club supporters are invited to celebrate and get to know Luccin during an open panel discussion moderated by Kyle Martino.

3rd Degree’s Take

Great hire. Local connections, knows everyone in town. Has a proven development background for “the pathway” and coaches in an aggressive style. Likable and charismatic. Great first move.