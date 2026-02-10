North Texas SC signs Duke goalkeeper Eryk Dymora

North Texas SC has signed goalkeeper Eryk Dymora out of Duke and Monmouth to a two-year MLS NEXT Pro contract, with a club option for a third year.

In his senior year with the Blue Devils, Dymora made 19 appearances and registered a 0.86 goals against average. Before Duke, Dymora played three seasons at Monmouth University. From 2022-24, he started all 49 matches, registered a 0.85 goals against average, and recorded a 23-13-13 record for the Hawks.

“A confident goalkeeper with a leadership presence,” North Texas SC’s head coach John Gall said. “A player that makes good decisions with the ball of when to build and play and when to be safe. He communicates well to those around him and gives the team a sense of calm. We’ve had real success with goalkeepers over the years, and we are looking forward to Eryk’s progression with us.”

In between collegiate seasons, Dymora played with Long Island Rough Riders of USL League Two.

TRANSACTION

Full Name: Eryk Dymora

Pronunciation: dee-MOH-rah

Position: Goalkeeper

Date of Birth: Oct. 15, 2002 (23)

Birthplace: New Jersey, USA

Nationality: Polish and American

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 187 lbs

Last Club: Duke

