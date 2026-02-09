FCD’s Soria, Guillen-Lopez, and Arne called into US U16 camp

Three FC Dallas players have been included in the most recent US U16 National Team camp by head coach Paul Simpson: Patrick Arne, Christian Guillen-Lopez, and Alex Soria. The camp will be held from Feb. 11-18 at McCurry Park inFayetteville, Georgia.

This camp is part of the early preparations for the 2027 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers, which serve as qualification for the 2027 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar.

Alex Soria is a defensive or tranistial mid of who frequently plays up with the FCD U17s. Patrick Arne and Christian Guillen-Lopez are both center backs.

U16 BOYS’ NATIONAL TEAM (2010)

Goalkeepers (3): Emmanuel Arias Barrios (Nashville SC; Antioch, Tenn.), Connor Dale (FC Cincinnati; West Palm Beach, Fla.), Jackson Dale (Seattle Sounders; Mercer Island, Wash.)

Defenders (8): Jeremiah Alexander-Munoz (Charlotte FC; Concord, N.C.), Lennox Alvarado (Orlando City; Cape Coral, Fla.), Patrick Arne (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas), Oluwaseyitan Fakiyesi (Atlanta United; Marietta, Ga.), Christian Guillen-Lopez (FC Dallas; Plano, Texas), Rocky Rommel (San Jose Earthquakes; Modesto, Calif.), Alex Soria (FC Dallas; Burleson, Texas), Daniel Tagbo (Atlanta United; Suwanee, Ga.)

Midfielders (7): Adam Amireh (Charlotte FC; Raleigh, N.C.), Adin Fikic (Seattle Sounders; Seattle, Wash.), David IIevbare (Atlanta United; Lilburn, Ga.), Juan Carlos Martinez (LA Galaxy; Corona, Calif.)Jax Padgett (Colorado Rapids; Hayward, Calif.), Noe Santillan (Atlanta United; Lawrenceville, Ga.), Nathan Tchoumba (Colorado Rapids; Aurora, Colo.)

Forwards (6): Oscar Avilez (D.C. United; Choluteca, Honduras), Jamil Danjaji (Columbus Crew; Columbus, Ohio), Erick Feliciano (Austin FC; Orlando, Fla.), Alexander Hernandez Bautista (Colorado Rapids; Denver, Colo.), Landon Lucero (Seattle Sounders; Seattle, Wash.), Liam Stribling (Nashville SC; Brentwood, Tenn.)

Christian Guillen, Alex Soria, Justus Jones, and Tamba Hallie head to USYNT ID Camp in San Diego, May 2024.