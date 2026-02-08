Match Photos: FC Dallas vs NYRB, preseason February 2026

FC Dallas took on New York Red Bulls in a preseason scrimmage over three 45-minute periods on Saturday. Mike Brooks was on hand to grab some photos.

Louicius Deedson moves upfield in an FC Dallas preseason game against New York Red Bulls, February 7, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Anderson Julio dribbles through the defense in an FC Dallas preseason game against New York Red Bulls, February 7, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Ramiro looks for a cross in an FC Dallas preseason game against New York Red Bulls, February 7, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Sam Sarver is about to earn a penalty kick in an FC Dallas preseason game against New York Red Bulls, February 7, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Logan Farrington converts the penalty kick in an FC Dallas preseason game against New York Red Bulls, February 7, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Sebastien Ibeagha (25) plays an outlet pass in an FC Dallas preseason game against New York Red Bulls, February 7, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Anderson Julio takes a shot in an FC Dallas preseason game against New York Red Bulls, February 7, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Christian Cappis plays a leading pass in an FC Dallas preseason game against New York Red Bulls, February 7, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Sam Sarver (28) brings the ball down while looking for Kaick (55) in an FC Dallas preseason game against New York Red Bulls, February 7, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Logan Farrington lines up a side volley in an FC Dallas preseason game against New York Red Bulls, February 7, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Bernie Kamungo heads the ball in an FC Dallas preseason game against New York Red Bulls, February 7, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Logan Farrington loo s for space in an FC Dallas preseason game against New York Red Bulls, February 7, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Bernie Kamungo takes a shot in an FC Dallas preseason game against New York Red Bulls, February 7, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Ran Binyamin hits a cross in an FC Dallas preseason game against New York Red Bulls, February 7, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Nico Montoya is ready for a shot in an FC Dallas preseason game against New York Red Bulls, February 7, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Nick Simmonds (16) goes up for a header in an FC Dallas preseason game against New York Red Bulls, February 7, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Lalas Abubakar attempts to stop an attack in an FC Dallas preseason game against New York Red Bulls, February 7, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Patrickson Delgado races for the ball in an FC Dallas preseason game against New York Red Bulls, February 7, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Josh Torquato charges upfield in an FC Dallas preseason game against New York Red Bulls, February 7, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)