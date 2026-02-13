FC Dallas transfers Joaquín Valiente from Defensor SC

FC Dallas has signed Joaquín Valiente from Uruguayan side Defensor Sporting Club. Valiente signed through the 2027-2028 season with club options for the 2028-2029 and 2029-2030 seasons. He will occupy an international roster slot.



Valiente spent 2025 on loan with Ecuadorian Liga Pro Serie A side Barcelona Sporting Club where he made 48 appearances across all competitions, with five goals als and six assists.



In his first professional season at Defensor SC, Valiente made 25 appearances across all competitions, recording three goals and four assists and helping the club earn promotion to the Liga AUF Uruguaya. Across three years in the Uruguayan top division, he made 79 appearances with 10 goals and 19 assists.

Valiente is the third Uruguayan player to join FC Dallas.

Uruguayan Players at FC Dallas/Dallas Burn:

Joaquín Valiente (2026)

David Texeira (2014-2016)

Washington Rodríguez (1996)

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Joaquín Valiente Cioli

Pronunciation: hwa-KEEN bah-LYEHN-teh

Connect with Joaquín: Instagram

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: Apr. 13, 2001 (24)

Birthplace: Colonia Valdense, Uruguay

Nationality: Uruguayan

Height: 5’5′

Weight: 148 lbs

Last Club: Defensor Sporting Club

TRANSACTION: FC Dallas signs Joaquín Valiente through the 2027-2028 season with club options for the 2028-2029 and 2029-2030 seasons