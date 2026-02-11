FC Dallas drops 2nd game of El Torneo de Tejas to Houston Dynamo

In their second match of the inaugural “El Torneo de Tejas” preseason tournament, FC Dallas begrudgingly welcomed cross-state rival Houston Dynamo to the Toyota Soccer Center, where they fell in a preseason tune-up by a score of 2-1 after 120 minutes of soccer.

FC Dallas Goals

(64’) Patrickson Delgado, assisted by Ricky Louis

Houston Dynamo Goals

(44’) Ezequiel Ponce

(80’) Mohammed Samir

FC Dallas Starting XI

30 Michael Collodi

22 Álvaro

5 Lalas Abubakar

32 Nolan Norris

7 Deedson

15 Ricky Louis

6 Ran Binyamin

17 Ramiro

8 Patrickson Delgado

9 Petar Musa

11 Anderson Julio

Substitutions

Sarver -> Julio (46’)

Kaick -> Ramiro (46’)

Simmonds -> Musa (46’)

Swann -> Patrickson (75’)

Torquato -> Deedson (75’)

Final 30 Minutes FC Dallas XI

The “official” result of this game was 2-1 in favor of Houston over 90 minutes of action, but the teams played an additional 30 minutes for preseason purposes.

For those final 30 minutes of action, the Burn swapped out everybody except Torquato, Swann, and Simmonds.

Trialist (GK)

24 Joshua Torquato

18 Shaq Moore (C)

3 Osaze Urhoghide

25 Sebastien Ibeagha

77 Bernard Kamungo

12 Christian Cappis

50 Diego García

27 Caleb Swann

23 Logan Farrington

16 Nick Simmonds

Up next, FC Dallas welcomes Atlanta United to Toyota Stadium on Saturday, February 14th at 12:00 pm CT. This match will be open to season ticket holders, according to the team.