FC Dallas drops 2nd game of El Torneo de Tejas to Houston Dynamo

In their second match of the inaugural “El Torneo de Tejas” preseason tournament, FC Dallas begrudgingly welcomed cross-state rival Houston Dynamo to the Toyota Soccer Center, where they fell in a preseason tune-up by a score of 2-1 after 120 minutes of soccer.
FC Dallas Goals
(64’) Patrickson Delgado, assisted by Ricky Louis
Houston Dynamo Goals
(44’) Ezequiel Ponce
(80’) Mohammed Samir
FC Dallas Starting XI
30 Michael Collodi
22 Álvaro
5 Lalas Abubakar
32 Nolan Norris
7 Deedson
15 Ricky Louis
6 Ran Binyamin
17 Ramiro
8 Patrickson Delgado
9 Petar Musa
11 Anderson Julio
Substitutions
Sarver -> Julio (46’)
Kaick -> Ramiro (46’)
Simmonds -> Musa (46’)
Swann -> Patrickson (75’)
Torquato -> Deedson (75’)
Final 30 Minutes FC Dallas XI
The “official” result of this game was 2-1 in favor of Houston over 90 minutes of action, but the teams played an additional 30 minutes for preseason purposes.
For those final 30 minutes of action, the Burn swapped out everybody except Torquato, Swann, and Simmonds.
Trialist (GK)
24 Joshua Torquato
18 Shaq Moore (C)
3 Osaze Urhoghide
25 Sebastien Ibeagha
77 Bernard Kamungo
12 Christian Cappis
50 Diego García
27 Caleb Swann
23 Logan Farrington
16 Nick Simmonds
Up next, FC Dallas welcomes Atlanta United to Toyota Stadium on Saturday, February 14th at 12:00 pm CT. This match will be open to season ticket holders, according to the team.