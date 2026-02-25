Liberia National Team to compete in 2026 Dallas Cup Super Group

The Liberia National Team has accepted an invitation to compete in the U19 Gordon Jago Super Group at the 2026 Dallas Cup.

This is not the first time a youth national team has used the Dallas Cup to prepare for upcoming FIFA competitions. Over the years, the Super Group has featured national team representation from the United States, Mexico, Uruguay, Canada, El Salvador, and Japan. Panama is the only national team to capture the Super Group championship with their win in 2022.

Since the tournament’s inception in 1980, more than 30 teams from Africa have competed in Dallas, including representatives from Algeria, Cameroon, The Gambia, Kenya, Morocco, and South Africa, among others. The Liberia National Team will become the first side from Liberia to participate in the tournament.

African teams have twice captured Dallas Cup championships across all age divisions, with Nigeria’s U19 Lagos Stars winning the title in 1982 and U19 Trebor Lions following in 1985. The 1982 Lagos Stars squad notably featured future NBA Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon, who played goalkeeper for the club prior to his basketball career.

The 2026 Dallas Cup will be played March 29 through April 5.

2026 Dallas Cup Super Group

Aston Villa

Botafogo

Philadephia Union

São Paulo FC

Crystal Palace

Real Salt Lake

Deportivo Toluca FC

CF Monterrey

Liberia National Team