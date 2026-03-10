Three DFW ladies named to US U17s for 2026 Concacaf Qualifiers

US U17 Women’s National Team head coach Ciara Crinion has selected a 21-player roster to represent the USA in the Final Round of the 2026 Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Qualifiers, which will be played from March 17-22 in Costa Rica.

Three young ladies from DFW have been selected for the side. Goalkeeper Lola-Iris Ta of FC Dallas, midfielder Jordyn Heathcock of FC Dallas, and forward Giselle Aguilar of Solar SC.

The U.S. team will arrive in Costa Rica on March 14 after a few days of training in Houston.

US Group B Qualifying Schedule

Date Opponenet Time March 17 Bermuda 2:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. local March 19 Haiti 5 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. local March 22 Puerto Rico 2:06 p.m. ET / 12:06 p.m. local

The entire qualifying tournament will be held at the Costa Rican Football Federation headquarters in San Rafael, Alajuela.

Group A: Canada, El Salvador, Dominican Republic, and Nicaragua

Group C: Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, and Jamaica

Concacaf Women’s U17 Qualifiers Roster

Goalkeepers (3): Alexis Fischer (Eclipse Select SC; Chicago, Ill), Avellina Saunders (Utah Royals FC Arizona; Phoenix, Ariz), Lola-Iris Ta (FC Dallas, Dallas, Texas)

Defenders (6): Sophia Ahrens (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; Fenton, Mo.), Kendra Hansen (Pateadores SC; Tustin, Calif), Maddie Maves (Crossfire Premier SC; Seattle, Wash.), Sam Ogden (Kansas City Current II; Overland Park, Kan.), Anaiah Williams (Eclipse Select SC; Glendale Heights, Ill.), Gigi Zuniga (Mountain View Los Altos SC; Watsonville, Calif.)

Midfielders (6): Mia Corona (Legends FC; Cypress, Calif.), Jordyn Heathcock (FC Dallas; Edmond, Okla.), Taylor Morrell (Virginia Development Academy; Leesburg, Va.), Grace Murray (Beach FC; Redondo Beach, Calif.), Loradana Paletta (New York City FC; Syosset, N.Y.), Elena Vera (Bay Area Surf SC; Fairfield, Calif.)

Forwards (6): Giselle Aguilar (Solar SC; Cleburne, Texas), Maddie DiMaria (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; Fenton, Mo.), Gianna Hanf (Match Fit Academy; Chesterfield, N.J.), Amari Manning (Players Development Academy; Flemington, N.J.), Deus Stanislaus (UNC; Fort Washington, Pa.), Mak Whitham (Gotham FC; Granite Bay, Calif.)