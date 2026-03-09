Petar Musa called up for March Croatia friendlies

Petar Musa has been called up to Croatia’s men’s national team for the nation’s friendlies against Colombia and Brazil. With the timing of the FC Dallas schedule, Musa should not miss any MLS action.

Croatia will face Colombia on Thursday, March 26, at 6:30 p.m. CT at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Croatia will then face Brazil on Tuesday, March 31, at 7 p.m. CT at the same venue.

A native of Zagreb, Croatia, Musa has six caps for Croatia, making his national team debut in a 1-1 draw vs. Wales during the European Qualifiers on March 25, 2023.

Musa was also called up for Croatia’s November 2025 international window, where he scored his first senior international goal in a 3-1 win vs. the Faroe Islands on Nov. 14 and recorded an assist against Montenegro on Nov. 17. He also represented Croatia at the U-21 and U-18 levels, making a combined 14 appearances.