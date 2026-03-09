North Texas World Cup Committee unveils plans for FIFA Fan Festival Dallas to Be Free & Open to the Public June 11 – July 19

The following is all from the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee press release.

FIFA Fan Festival Dallas to Be Free & Open to the Public June 11 – July 19

The North Texas FWC Organizing Committee unveiled its plans for FIFA Fan Festival Dallas at Fair Park during FIFA World Cup 2026 from June 11 to July 19 at The Pavilion at Fair Park amphitheater and Lots 9 and 10.

Fan Fest Dallas will be free and open to the public on the 34 FIFA World Cup 2026 match days, but closed on the five rest days when no matches are played.

“We are excited to provide more details about the official FIFA Fan Festival Dallas that will be free and open to all fans – both visitors and locals – who will be the heartbeat of FIFA World Cup 2026,” said Monica Paul, President of the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee. “Iconic Fair Park will serve as the perfect backdrop to feature Dallas and the North Texas region to thousands of fans as they can gather in one place to cheer on their favorite teams while also enjoying local food, entertainment, and culture for the duration of the tournament.”

FIFA Fan Festival Dallas will feature giant screens broadcasting FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches, immersive FIFA Commercial Partner and Host City Supporter activations, a curated food and beverage program highlighting local cuisine, and dynamic live programming with cultural showcases and concerts to be announced at a later date.

Guests will also enjoy family friendly activities, including a dedicated playground area with a mini-pitch, and interactive activities and skills contests that make the sport accessible to everyone.

“We are excited to welcome the world to Dallas this summer for FIFA World Cup 2026,” said Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson. “FIFA Fan Festival Dallas at Fair Park will give millions of fans the opportunity to celebrate the fanfare in a crown jewel of our city. With more matches than any other host, Dallas will deliver the safest and most fun World Cup experience yet. And as people from across the globe get a taste of true Texas hospitality, they will see Dallas as a premier travel destination on the world stage.”

FIFA Fan Festival™ Dallas will follow the FIFA World Cup 2026™ daily match schedule and will open one hour prior to the start of the first match and close one hour after the conclusion of the last match. Matches that begin at either 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. local time (CT) will not be shown.

The activation space for FIFA Fan Festival™ Dallas will be approximately 1 million square feet, accommodating up to 35,000 attendees at any time. The site will include The Pavilion at Fair Park, which will hold an estimated 20,000 attendees, with approximately 7,000 covered seats and an additional 13,000 lawn seats. Lots 9 and 10 will hold an additional 15,000 attendees.

FIFA Fan Festival™ Dallas is being produced and operated by C3 Presents and will provide the ultimate fan experience, showcasing FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches throughout the tournament across multiple screens, including the main stage, as well as other large screens in Lot 10.

It will also include numerous large-scale activations with nine commercial partners and North Texas FWC Organizing Committee Host City Supporters, including UT Southwestern Medical Center, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, Choctaw Casinos, and the North Texas Sports Foundation.

FIFA Fan Festival™ Dallas will also highlight sustainability efforts, with a focus on reducing waste through recycling and food waste recovery operations, education, and outreach. Additionally, FIFA Fan Festival™ Dallas will be an inclusive event and will include a designated interfaith prayer space, along with an onsite Worker Support Hub.

For those seeking an elevated experience, premium access tickets will be available for purchase, with on-sale details to be announced soon.