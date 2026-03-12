Fulham FC returns to the Dallas Cup for 2026 Super Group, Crystal Palace out

The Dallas Cup has announced that Fulham FC will return to compete in the elite U19 Gordon Jago Super Group at the 2026 tournament following the withdrawal of Crystal Palace due to its continued run in the FA Youth Cup.

Fulham returns to the Dallas Cup Super Group for the sixth time in 2026, continuing a tournament history that began with their debut in 2013. That year, the English side went unbeaten before defeating Japan’s Kashiwa Reysol in the Super Group final to lift the iconic Boot & Ball trophy.

Fulham, the oldest professional football club in London, has long maintained ties to the United States Men’s National Team, featuring several American players over the years. Current first-team defender Antonee Robinson—expected to represent the U.S. at the FIFA World Cup 26™—previously competed in the Dallas Cup in 2015.

The 2026 Dallas Cup presented by Coca-Cola will be played March 29 through April 5 in the Greater Dallas area. Tickets are now on sale for the marquee Opening Day event at Cotton Bowl Stadium, which will feature a triple-header of matches and the Whataparade of Teams presented by Whataburger and Opening Ceremonies, set to include more than 10,000 Dallas Cup participants.

2026 Dallas Cup Super Group