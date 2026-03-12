Rodeo SC partners with Hummel as official kit provider.

Rodeo Soccer Club has named Danish sportswear brand Hummel as the club’s new apparel partner as the club kicks off its inagural USL League One season of play in 2027. Hummel will provide the club’s home, away, and alternate kits, as well as training gear, travel wear, and select retail options.

“Rodeo SC is proud to partner with hummel,” said Rodeo SC President Ben Watson. “This partnership represents more than just creating great kits. Hummel has a long track record of celebrating clubs and communities through its designs. Together, we’re excited to outfit our players and supporters with apparel that honors the tradition of the sport while representing something uniquely Texan.”

Hummel is a global performance sportswear brand with over a 100-year heritage in soccer. Often associated with Denmark’s national teams, Hummel is the kit provider for clubs across Europe’s top soccer leagues, including Werder Bremen and FC Köln in Germany, Sunderland in England, and Real Betis in Spain, as well as numerous clubs in both the USL Championship and League One.

“Hummel is thrilled to join the Rodeo SC team as the club’s inaugural apparel partner. They say everything is bigger in the state of Texas, and we hope to go big with jerseys and gear that fans and the community as a whole can be proud to wear as they support their club,” said Conor Caloia, President of hummel North America.